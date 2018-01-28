Woodbine wrestler Snyder first U.S. man to repeat as champion at Ivan Yarygin Grand Prix

2016 Olympic champion and two-time world champion Kyle Snyder of Woodbine became the first U.S. man to win a two Ivan Yarygin Grand Prix gold medals with a victory at 97 kilograms/213 pounds at the open tournament Sunday in Krasnoyarsk, Russia.

In the final match of the tournament, Snyder defeated Rasul Magomedov of Russia, 4-1, in the gold-medal bout. Snyder trailed 1-0 after being put on the shot clock in the first period but forced a step-out with just a few seconds left in the period to head into the break with a 1-1 tie. In the second period, Snyder added a single leg takedown, then forced a step-out on the edge to extend the lead and close out the victory.

It was a rematch of the 2017 Ivan Yarygin finals, won by Snyder by pin in 5 minutes, 2 seconds.

Snyder was named the Best Foreign Wrestler of this year’s tournament.

He won his opening bout with a 10-0 technical fall over Shobet Belliyev of Turkmenistan, then controlled Yunus Dede of Turkey, 6-1, in the quarterfinals. Snyder was trailing in the final minute of the semifinals, when he scored twice to defeat Vladislav Baitcaev of Russia, 5-1.

Snyder, a two-time NCAA champion and three-time finalist for Ohio State, will return to the United States to conclude his senior season.

Sunday was the second day in a row that an American won the Yarygin back-to-back years, as women’s freestyle star Tamyra Stock claimed her second straight Yarygin title on Saturday in the women’s 68 kg division.

Penn State’s David Taylor became the 12th U.S. men’s freestyle wrestler to win a Yarygin title when he captured the gold medal at 86 kg/189 lbs. on Sunday by pinning Fatih Erdin of Turkey in 2:00.

The men’s division at the Yarygin is a United World Wrestling ranking tournament, which will help determine the seeds at the 2018 world championships in Budapest, Hungary.