Digest: Loyola Maryland senior Coan wins gold at World Para Swimming Championships

Loyola Maryland senior McKenzie Coan won a gold medal Saturday night in her first race at the World Para Swimming Championships in Mexico City. Coan dominated the field in the S7 100-meter freestyle, finishing in 1 minute, 10.82 seconds, nearly three seconds ahead of Germany's Denise Grahl. The Clarkesville, Ga., native is scheduled to swim three more events for the United States at the games. She will compete in the 50-meter freestyle today, the 50-meter butterfly Tuesday and wrap up the championships with Wednesday's 400-meter freestyle. Coan's medal was one of nine won by the United States on Saturday night to secure the top spot on the overall medal leaderboard.

Et cetera

Ex-Terps assistant Hamdan named Washington's OC

Washington moved quickly to fill its opening for offensive coordinator, hiring former Maryland assistant Bush Hamdan, the quarterbacks coach for the Atlanta Falcons. The Huskies announced the hiring Sunday, though Hamdan won't take over his new role until the NFL season is over. He replaces Jonathan Smith, who was named coach at Oregon State earlier this week. Hamdan spent the 2015-16 seasons on Washington's coaching staff before leaving for the NFL. His final role with Washington was wide receivers coach and passing game coordinator. In 2010, he worked as an offensive quality control coach for Maryland before being promoted to the quarterbacks coach for the team's game in the Military Bowl against East Carolina. During that season, Terps quarterback Danny O'Brien broke several freshman passing records and earned Atlantic Coast Conference Rookie of the Year honors. Hamdan also worked at Davidson, Arkansas State, Florida, Sacramento State and Colorado. He played for Washington coach Chris Petersen at Boise State from 2006 to 2008.

Varsity football: Damascus (14-0) earned a 31-7 victory over Gwynn Park (11-2) in the Class 2A state championship game Saturday night at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium for its third straight state title and first since moving back down from 3A to 2A. The Hornets' success began up front, with senior offensive linemen Michael Jurgens and Jordan Funk clearing holes for running backs TD Ayo-Durojaiye and Gage Dickens. The smash-mouth style powered the team to a dominant regular season during which Damascus didn't have a margin of victory smaller than 24 points. Gwynn Park trailed by 10 at halftime, but then the Hornets started rolling. Senior Michael Rice intercepted Yellow Jackets quarterback Kamari Brown early in the third quarter, and minutes later Damascus was celebrating a 2-yard touchdown run from Dickens.

— Joshua Needelman, The Washington Post

NHL: The Washington Capitals recalled forward Travis Boyd from the Hershey Bears of the American Hockey League. Boyd, 24, has three goals and 17 assists in 23 games with Hershey this season.