Digest: Katie Ledecky shatters two NCAA swimming records

Stanford swimmer Katie Ledecky of Bethesda broke two NCAA records, as well as her own American record in the 1,650-yard freestyle, at a meet at Ohio State.

In her first month as a college swimmer, Ledecky has already set NCAA marks in the 500-, 1000- and 1,650-yard freestyles. Her record swim of 15:03.92 in the 1,650 free shattered the NCAA mark by nearly 20 seconds, and her American record by nearly 10, while winning the race by four laps and more than a minute. In addition, she was credited with an NCAA record at 1,000 yards, as her split beat the record at that distance that she had set earlier this month.

Ledecky, a five-time Olympic gold medalist and nine-time world champion, will be in New York tonight for the annual Golden Goggle awards.

— Dave Sheinin, The Washington Post

Men's college soccer

No. 1 seed UM stunned by Providence, 5-4, in NCAA second round

A top-ranked, top-seeded, undefeated men's soccer team with 15 consecutive victories led by three goals with about 20 minutes left at home Sunday against a typically low-scoring opponent … and lost. Providence 5, Maryland 4. "This one is hard to process," Terps coach Sasho Cirovski said after the game at Ludwig Field. "It's almost too unimaginable, too unbelievable to see it unfold before your own eyes. We knew this was a game, with the wind swirling, that there could be a lot of crazy things happen, but I didn't imagine anything this crazy." Maryland (18-1-2) led the NCAA tournament second-round match 4-1 before conceding two goals in a 36-second span of the 70th minute, the equalizer in the 75th and the tiebreaker in the 82nd on a corner kick that looped over the head of goalkeeper Cody Niedermeier (Broadneck) and caromed in off the back post. Amar Sejdic scored twice and Gordon Wild and Eryk Williamson added a goal apiece for the Terps, who had not lost in regulation since October 2015.

— Steven Goff, The Washington Post

Et cetera

Terps women cruise past Niagara in hoops, 96-64

Freshman point guard Destiny Slocum had career highs with 25 points and seven assists as the Maryland women's basketball team cruised to a 96-64 victory over host Niagara (1-3). The Terps (4-0) scored on seven of their first eight possessions and forced five turnovers in opening the game on a 16-2 run. They led 58-32 at halftime. Brionna Jones (Aberdeen) and Shatori Walker-Kimbrough each had 16 points for Maryland, which failed to score 100 points for the first time this season. Still, the Terps were efficient on offense, shooting 53.7 percent while making a season-high 11 3-pointers on 26 attempts (42.3 percent).

More women's college basketball: Kathleen Belanger-Finn scored a career-high 22 points, but host Mount St. Mary's (1-3) fell, 70-57, to Fairfield (3-1). The Stags made shot 47.4 percent (9 of 19) from 3-point range and 95.5 percent (21 of 22) from the free-throw line.

Men's college basketball: Demetrius Troy made three 3-pointers and scored 15 points and North Carolina-Greensboro (3-2) defeated Navy, 72-59, at the High Point Tournament. Shawn Anderson scored 19 points and Bryce Dulin 11 for the Midshipmen (1-4), who were just 5 of 19 from 3-point range (26.3 percent). … Landry Shamet and Daishon Smith each set career highs with 16 points and host Wichita State (4-0) shot 66 percent from the field in a 116-79 victory over UMES (0-4). Ryan Andino scored a career-high 27 points on 9-of-15 shooting for the Hawks, who shot 49 percent from the field (27 of 55).

College football: Salisbury rushed for a season-high 531 yards to cruise to a 52-20 victory over Carnegie Melon (7-4) in the Division III Eastern College Athletic Conference Legacy Bowl at Franklin Field in Philadelphia for the Sea Gulls' sixth bowl win in eight appearances. Connor Canonico led Salisbury (8-3) in his final college game, rushing for 203 yards and a touchdown on 28 carries to earn Most Valuable Player honors. The Sea Gulls intercepted Tartans quarterback Alex Cline twice and held Sam Benger, the nation's third-leading rusher at 158.1 yards per game, to 90 yards, just the third time in the past two seasons that he's been limited under 100 yards. Quarterback Brandon Lewis (John Carroll) ran for 127 yards and three touchdowns on 14 carries and threw for 14 yards and a score for the Sea Gulls, which held the ball for more than 35 minutes and was 11-for-14 on third-down conversions. Mark Davis Jr. led made nine tackles, while Christian Wilson had six and Boone finished with five for the Sea Gulls. … Johns Hopkins will host defending national champion Mount Union on Saturday at noon at Homewood Field in the second round of the Division III tournament. The winner of Saturday's game will play the winner of Saturday's Alfred-Western New England second-round game Dec. 3.

Horse racing: Live racing at Laurel Park was canceled after the running of the first race because of extremely windy conditions. "We decided to err on the side of caution," said Sal Sinatra, president and general manager of the Maryland Jockey Club. "The winds were very strong; there was some debris flying around. The safety of our jockeys and our horses is our utmost priority." Windy conditions also forced the cancellation of full cards at other Mid-Atlantic and Northeast racetracks.