Digest: Atholton grad Hong, USA win bronze at speed skating World Cup Seoul

Team USA's men's 5,000-meter relay won its second straight World Cup medal, capturing bronze on the final day of the International Skating Union Short Track World Cup circuit in Seoul. "It is a really good feeling to win here," said South Korean-born Thomas Hong (Maryland, Atholton). "The crowd was deafening and it definitely pushed us to do better. We really fed off that energy, and it was great." The men's relay team of Keith Carroll Jr. (Honey Brook, Pa.), J.R. Celski (Federal Way, Wash.), Hong and John-Henry Krueger (Pittsburgh) continued the momentum gained off its world-record gold-winning performance at World Cup Shanghai, skating to a third-place finish in Seoul in 6 minutes, 47.894 seconds. Team USA will head back home to prepare for the U.S. Olympic Team Trials, which will be held Dec.15-17 at the Utah Olympic Oval in Salt Lake City.

College field hockey

UConn tops Maryland, 2-1, for national title

Charlotte Veitner scored with 8:34 remaining to lead the top-ranked Connecticut field hockey team to a 2-1 victory over No. 9 Maryland in the NCAA championship game Sunday in Louisville, Ky. "I couldn't be more proud of the Maryland women and our coaching staff," Terps coach Missy Meharg said. "We've had an incredible run, probably a run that we were surprised to be in this position. That said, UConn is a very seasoned team. I applaud them. Their team defense really held us out of their circle. They're an excellently prepared unit." Veitner brought the ball in along the baseline and scored to give the Huskies a 1-0 lead 14:51 into the match. Freshman Kyler Greenwalt (Archbishop Spalding) tied the match for Maryland when she scored off a penalty corner in the 42nd minute. The Terps were awarded a yellow card with 11:10 left in regulation, forcing them to play a player down for five minutes. The Huskies capitalized, as Veitner scored to take a 2-1 lead. Maryland outshot UConn 7-5 and had four penalty corners to none for the Huskies. Terps senior Lein Holsboer, junior Linnea Gonzales (Patterson Mill) and freshman Brooke DeBerdine were named to the all-tournament team.

Et cetera

Hopkins women fall in NCAA soccer quarterfinals

The Johns Hopkins women's soccer team fell to Williams, 3-0, in the NCAA Division III tournament quarterfinals. This is the second straight year the Blue Jays (18-3-3) have been knocked out of the tournament by the Ephs (20-1-1). Hopkins, which is 1-5 in Elite Eight games, allowed goals in the 17th, 54th and 58th minutes.

Horse racing: Believe in Royalty, a $900,000 yearling facing winners for the first time, got out to an easy lead and opened up in the stretch before hitting the wire 33/4 lengths in front in Sunday's featured fifth race at Laurel Park. Owned by Robert Baker, William Mack and breeder Brereton Jones and trained by Larry Jones, Believe in Royalty ($6.60) ran 1 mile in 1 minute, 37.59 seconds over a fast main track for his second straight victory. ... A spill involving 6-5 favorite Leather Goods and jockey Alex Cintron caused the third race, a $24,000 starter optional claimer for 3-year-olds and up at about 11/16 miles on the main track, to be declared a no contest. Cintron walked onto a waiting ambulance and was taken to the hospital for evaluation of a possible broken nose, according to Clerk of Scales Frank Saumell. Leather Goods also got to his feet and was taken from the track by horse ambulance. ... Jockey Jomar Torres bookended the card with wins, taking the first race on Boyfriend Material ($13.80) and the ninth on Scarlett's Ransom ($10). Trainer Mike Trombetta sent out back-to-back winners with Lacrostix ($7.80) in the sixth and Truly Hot ($39.40) in the seventh.