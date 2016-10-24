Digest: Paul Yetter named senior coach of North Baltimore Aquatic Club

Paul Yetter, who was an assistant coach for the U.S. Olympic team in 2008, will be the new head senior coach of the North Baltimore Aquatic Club, the group announced Monday.

"My goal was to find a top-notch coach who would be committed to the program immediately and for the long term," NBAC head coach Tom Himes said. "I believe we have found that coach with Paul Yetter and am excited for Paul to continue the NBAC legacy of providing a program of excellence."

Yetter led NBAC to consecutive USA Swimming Spring Championships in 2006 and 2007. The Wisconsin graduate also coached the women's team at the U.S. Pan American Games in 2007.

He will begin his new position on Nov. 14.

"My family and I are extremely excited to make the move back to Baltimore and rejoin the NBAC family," Yetter said.

Maryland football

RB Harrison named Big Ten Freshman of the Week

Maryland running back Lorenzo Harrison was named the Big Ten Conference's Freshman of the Week Monday. Harrison gained 105 yards on 17 carries — both season highs — and a touchdown in Saturday night's 28-17 home win over Michigan State. "Obviously excited coming off the win, very excited for Lorenzo. … He's been playing really well for us," coach DJ Durkin said on a Monday teleconference. "Good for him, good for us, now we're getting ready to play Indiana." On the brink of becoming bowl-eligible, Maryland (5-2, 2-2) takes on Indiana (3-4, 1-3) in Bloomington on Saturday. Harrison's performance against the Spartans, coupled with sophomore running back Ty Johnson getting 115 yards on nine carries, helped an offense that had struggled in back-to-back defeats at Penn State and at home to Minnesota. It was only the second time all season that Harrison had more than 10 carries in a game. Harrison leads the Terps in rushing with 502 yards on 65 carries (7.7 yards per attempt). Johnson is second with 482 yards on 47 attempts (10.3).

— Don Markus

More: Indiana, mired in a three-game skid, is sticking with quarterback Richard Lagow. "He's the guy," coach Kevin Wilson said when asked if the Hoosiers would open up practice snaps for other quarterbacks. Lagow, a redshirt junior in his first season as a starter, has completed 147 of 246 passes (59.8 percent) for 1,975 yards with 12 touchdowns and 11 interceptions. Indiana is 118th in that latter category, and has fallen behind by double digits in the first halves of each loss. The Terps have outscored opponents 54-14 in the first quarter and 133-66 in the opening half.

Kickoff time: Maryland's game at Michigan on Nov. 5 will kick off at 3:30 p.m. The game will air on either ABC, ESPN or ESPN2 and will be announced following Saturday's games.

Et cetera

Terps picked to win Big Ten women's basketball title

The Maryland women's basketball team was picked to win the Big Ten Conference title by the league's head coaches and media panels. The Terps have won the past two Big Ten regular-season and tournament titles since joining the conference in 2014. Senior center Brionna Jones (Aberdeen) and senior guard Shatori Walker-Kimbrough were named to the preseason All-Big Ten Teams by both panels. Ohio State was picked to finish second by both panels. Buckeyes junior guard Kelsey Mitchell was named preseason Big Ten Player of the Year by both panels.

Lacrosse: Towson men's coach Shawn Nadelen has joined the lineup of speakers at the 2017 US Lacrosse Convention. Other speakers include Ohio State men's coach Nick Meyers, Penn State women's coach Missy Doherty (Maryland), Georgetown women's coach Ricky Fried and Manchester Valley girls coach Shelly Brezicki. LaxCon is set for Jan. 20-22, 2017, at the Baltimore Convention Center. For registration and more information, go to uslacrosse.org/events/convention-and-fan-fest.

College football: Navy senior quarterback Will Worth was named American Athletic Conference Offensive Player of the Week. … Towson redshirt freshman kick returner Shane Simpson was named Colonial Athletic Association Special Teams Player of the Week. … Johns Hopkins sophomore punter Brandon Hong-Dominguez was named Centennial Conference Special Teams Player of the Week.

Men's college soccer: Loyola Maryland sophomore Gabriel Carlsson was picked as Patriot League Midfield Player of the Week. … Johns Hopkins senior Samy Ramadane was named CC Co-Offensive Player of the Week.

Women's college soccer: Johns Hopkins senior Meg Van de Loo was selected CC Offensive Player of the Week.

College field hockey: McDaniel junior Sarah McDonald was named CC Defensive Player of the Week. … Salisbury junior Tressie Windsor was picked Capital Athletic Conference Defensive Player of the Week. … Elizabethtown senior Nicole Leaf (Marriotts Ridge) was named Landmark Conference Offensive Athlete of the Week.