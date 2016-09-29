Digest: Marylanders Phelps, Ledecky, T. McFadden, B. Snyder earn Team USA Awards

Marylanders Michael Phelps, Katie Ledecky, Tatyana McFadden and Brad Snyder won Team USA Awards at the United States Olympic Committee's live taping of its Best of the Games ceremony Wednesday night at Georgetown in Washington.

The presentation will be aired Tuesday at 10 p.m. on NBC Sports Network.

Tatyana McFadden and gymnasts Leigh Vogel/Getty Images for USOC Gymnasts (from left) Madison Kocian, Aly Raisman, Laurie Hernandez and Simone Biles pose with wheelchair racer Tatyana McFadden during the Team USA Awards Best of the Games at McDonough Gymnasium in Washington. Gymnasts (from left) Madison Kocian, Aly Raisman, Laurie Hernandez and Simone Biles pose with wheelchair racer Tatyana McFadden during the Team USA Awards Best of the Games at McDonough Gymnasium in Washington. (Leigh Vogel/Getty Images for USOC) (Leigh Vogel/Getty Images for USOC)

Ledecky, a swimmer from Bethesda, won Female Athlete of the Olympic Games; Phelps, a swimmer who grew up in Rodgers Forge and attended Towson High, won Male Athlete of the Olympic Games; McFadden, a wheelchair racer who grew up in Clarksville and attended Atholton, won Female Athlete of the Paralympic Games; and Snyder, a swimmer who attended Navy and lives in Baltimore, won Male Athlete of the Paralympic Games.

Katie Ledecky and John Kerry Leigh Vogel/Getty Images for USOC Olympic swimmer Katie Ledecky and Secretary of State John Kerry appear on stage during the Team USA Awards Best of the Games at McDonough Gymnasium in Washington. Olympic swimmer Katie Ledecky and Secretary of State John Kerry appear on stage during the Team USA Awards Best of the Games at McDonough Gymnasium in Washington. (Leigh Vogel/Getty Images for USOC) (Leigh Vogel/Getty Images for USOC)

North Baltimore Aquatic Club received the Building Dreams Award.

Winners were determined by online fan voting and members of the Olympic and Paralympic family, plus a panel of journalists.

Et cetera

Dundalk High Hall of Fame to induct six Friday

The Dundalk Athletic Hall of Fame will induct Ronald Grabarek (Class of 1962, lacrosse, basketball), Tracey Carrington (2011, basketball), Koren Chopper (2007, soccer, basketball, lacrosse), Lina Quiroz (2008, soccer, basketball, lacrosse), Michelle Sandlin (2011, field hockey, indoor track, lacrosse) and Dick Edell (1962, lacrosse, basketball) on Friday at 5 p.m. in the school auditorium. Admission is free. For further information, call Derek Maki at 410-887-7288.

Varsity field hockey

Patterson Mill 4, North Harford 3: Jasmine Sabol scored twice to lead the Huskies (4-5) past the host Hawks (5-3). Elise Alders and Sydney Beck had a goal each for Patterson Mill.

Varsity boys soccer

No. 8 Catonsville 3, Loch Raven 0: Jordan Llorin, Favian Campbell and Adam Szarko scored to lead the Comets (7-1-1) past the host Raiders (1-8).

Severn 5, Mount Carmel 1: Brothers Devin and Jack McCarthy had a goal and an assist each to lead the host Admirals (10-3, 7-1 Maryland Interscholastic Athletic Association B Conference) past the Cougars, who fell to 1-10 and 0-6.

Varsity girls soccer

Hereford 6, Franklin 0: Danielle Maggio had a goal and an assist and Jaqi Needle got her first shutout as the host Bulls (4-3) beat the Indians (0-4).

Varsity girls volleyball

No. 7 St. Paul's d. John Carroll, 3-0: Jala Tucker had 20 kills and Monet Peoples had 10 to lead the Gators (6-1, 6-0 Interscholastic Athletic Association of Maryland A Conference) past the host Patriots (3-3, 1-3). St. Paul's won, 25-23, 25-10, 25-17.

Major league baseball: The Orioles will hold two rallies to generate excitement for the team's push for the postseason. The first, with former Orioles outfielder Joe Orsulak, will be Friday from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at Mother's North Grille in Timonium. The second, with former Orioles pitcher Scott McGregor, will be Saturday from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. at Wal-Mart in Towson Marketplace. The Oriole Bird and public address announcer Ryan Wagner will participate in both events.

NFL: The Dallas Cowboys placed defensive end Charles Tapper (City), a fourth-round draft selection, on injured reserve as he recovers from a fractured bone in his back. He has not practiced since the second week of training camp, when he was diagnosed with a pars defect, a stress fracture in the lower lumbar vertebrae.

Local golf: The Baltimore City Amateur tournament, a fixture on the local golf scene from 1955 until 2012, is being given a new life. The revival will begin Oct. 22-23 at Woodholme Country Club. Mark Beran, head professional at the Pikesville club, is the new tournament director but the format remains the same, 36 holes of stroke play. Additional information is available from Beran at 410-486-3849 or mberan@woodholme.org.

Major League Soccer: Lloyd Sam opened the scoring in the 71st minute, Lamar Neagle had a late goal and an assist, and host D.C. United beat the Columbus Crew, 3-0, for its first two-game winning streak of the season. United (9-9-13) remained in sixth place in the Eastern Conference, but moved just two points behind the fourth-place Philadelphia Union. Columbus (7-12-11) is ninth. Sam used a diagonal run to get to Luciano Acosta's chipped ball inside the box and Sam did a half turn to finish with his left foot. Steve Clark Neagle finished from distance in the 86th, and four minutes later, Neagle won a long ball Bill Hamid down the right sideline, dribbled into the box and found Alvaro Saborio near the penalty spot for a goal that helped United earn just its second win in the past 10 meetings with the Crew.

Minor league baseball: The Frederick Keys won the High-A Carolina League's Esurance Home Field Advantage Award for having the highest attendance based on ballpark capacity. For the fifth consecutive year, the Keys led High-A teams in attendance; in 2016, 314,443 fans attended a Keys home game and Frederick drew 4,838 per game.