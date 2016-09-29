Jeff Zrebiec’s scouting report for the Ravens-Steelers game
Digest: Marylanders Phelps, Ledecky, T. McFadden, B. Snyder earn Team USA Awards

The USOC honored Olympians and Paralympians on Wednesday night in D.C., and Marylanders cleaned up.

Marylanders Michael Phelps, Katie Ledecky, Tatyana McFadden and Brad Snyder won Team USA Awards at the United States Olympic Committee's live taping of its Best of the Games ceremony Wednesday night at Georgetown in Washington.

The presentation will be aired Tuesday at 10 p.m. on NBC Sports Network.

Ledecky, a swimmer from Bethesda, won Female Athlete of the Olympic Games; Phelps, a swimmer who grew up in Rodgers Forge and attended Towson High, won Male Athlete of the Olympic Games; McFadden, a wheelchair racer who grew up in Clarksville and attended Atholton, won Female Athlete of the Paralympic Games; and Snyder, a swimmer who attended Navy and lives in Baltimore, won Male Athlete of the Paralympic Games.

North Baltimore Aquatic Club received the Building Dreams Award.

Winners were determined by online fan voting and members of the Olympic and Paralympic family, plus a panel of journalists.

Et cetera

Dundalk High Hall of Fame to induct six Friday

The Dundalk Athletic Hall of Fame will induct Ronald Grabarek (Class of 1962, lacrosse, basketball), Tracey Carrington (2011, basketball), Koren Chopper (2007, soccer, basketball, lacrosse), Lina Quiroz (2008, soccer, basketball, lacrosse), Michelle Sandlin (2011, field hockey, indoor track, lacrosse) and Dick Edell (1962, lacrosse, basketball) on Friday at 5 p.m. in the school auditorium. Admission is free. For further information, call Derek Maki at 410-887-7288.

Varsity field hockey

Patterson Mill 4, North Harford 3: Jasmine Sabol scored twice to lead the Huskies (4-5) past the host Hawks (5-3). Elise Alders and Sydney Beck had a goal each for Patterson Mill.

Varsity boys soccer

No. 8 Catonsville 3, Loch Raven 0: Jordan Llorin, Favian Campbell and Adam Szarko scored to lead the Comets (7-1-1) past the host Raiders (1-8).

Severn 5, Mount Carmel 1: Brothers Devin and Jack McCarthy had a goal and an assist each to lead the host Admirals (10-3, 7-1 Maryland Interscholastic Athletic Association B Conference) past the Cougars, who fell to 1-10 and 0-6.

Varsity girls soccer

Hereford 6, Franklin 0: Danielle Maggio had a goal and an assist and Jaqi Needle got her first shutout as the host Bulls (4-3) beat the Indians (0-4).

Varsity girls volleyball

No. 7 St. Paul's d. John Carroll, 3-0: Jala Tucker had 20 kills and Monet Peoples had 10 to lead the Gators (6-1, 6-0 Interscholastic Athletic Association of Maryland A Conference) past the host Patriots (3-3, 1-3). St. Paul's won, 25-23, 25-10, 25-17.

Major league baseball: The Orioles will hold two rallies to generate excitement for the team's push for the postseason. The first, with former Orioles outfielder Joe Orsulak, will be Friday from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at Mother's North Grille in Timonium. The second, with former Orioles pitcher Scott McGregor, will be Saturday from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. at Wal-Mart in Towson Marketplace. The Oriole Bird and public address announcer Ryan Wagner will participate in both events.

NFL: The Dallas Cowboys placed defensive end Charles Tapper (City), a fourth-round draft selection, on injured reserve as he recovers from a fractured bone in his back. He has not practiced since the second week of training camp, when he was diagnosed with a pars defect, a stress fracture in the lower lumbar vertebrae.

Local golf: The Baltimore City Amateur tournament, a fixture on the local golf scene from 1955 until 2012, is being given a new life. The revival will begin Oct. 22-23 at Woodholme Country Club. Mark Beran, head professional at the Pikesville club, is the new tournament director but the format remains the same, 36 holes of stroke play. Additional information is available from Beran at 410-486-3849 or mberan@woodholme.org.

Major League Soccer: Lloyd Sam opened the scoring in the 71st minute, Lamar Neagle had a late goal and an assist, and host D.C. United beat the Columbus Crew, 3-0, for its first two-game winning streak of the season. United (9-9-13) remained in sixth place in the Eastern Conference, but moved just two points behind the fourth-place Philadelphia Union. Columbus (7-12-11) is ninth. Sam used a diagonal run to get to Luciano Acosta's chipped ball inside the box and Sam did a half turn to finish with his left foot. Steve Clark Neagle finished from distance in the 86th, and four minutes later, Neagle won a long ball Bill Hamid down the right sideline, dribbled into the box and found Alvaro Saborio near the penalty spot for a goal that helped United earn just its second win in the past 10 meetings with the Crew.

Minor league baseball: The Frederick Keys won the High-A Carolina League's Esurance Home Field Advantage Award for having the highest attendance based on ballpark capacity. For the fifth consecutive year, the Keys led High-A teams in attendance; in 2016, 314,443 fans attended a Keys home game and Frederick drew 4,838 per game.

Men's college basketball: College Sports Madness named Morgan State forward Phillip Carr and Coppin State forward-center Terry Harris Jr. (Baltimore City Community College, Kenwood) to the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference all-preseason second team. Coppin State forward Joshua Treadwell and UMES forward-center Bakari Copeland made the third team.

College football: Navy senior quarterback Will Worth, Towson senior punter Jake Ryder, Johns Hopkins senior linebacker Jack Campbell and Frostburg State senior kicker-punter Isaac Robinson were named among 156 semifinalists for the William V. Campbell Trophy, which awards an individual as the best football scholar-athlete at any position. The National Football Foundation will announce 12-14 finalists Nov. 1. ... Johns Hopkins senior safety Jack Toner was named to the D3football.com Team of the Week.

Women's college soccer: Stevenson junior goalkeeper Tiffany McKee (St. Paul's) was named Eastern College Athletic Conference Defensive Player of the Week.

Men's college cross country: The Patriot League named Navy senior Lucas Stalnaker Male Runner of the Week. ... The MEAC named UMES senior Mark Blackmon Athlete of the Week.

Maryland winners of USOC's Team USA Awards

Female Athlete of the Olympic Games, presented by DICK’S Sporting Goods
Katie Ledecky, Swimming
Ledecky set two world records en route to winning four golds and one silver, becoming only the second swimmer to sweep the 200-, 400- and 800-meter freestyle titles at a single Games. Her four gold medals in a single Olympics rank tied for second all-time among women.

Male Athlete of the Olympic Games
Michael Phelps, Swimming
Phelps further cemented his legacy as the greatest Olympian of all time with 23 gold medals and 28 overall. With five golds and one silver, the 2016 Games marked the fourth straight in which Phelps led all athletes across all nations and sports dating back to 2004.
 
Female Athlete of the Paralympic Games, presented by DICK’S Sporting Goods
Tatyana McFadden, Track and Field
McFadden won a medal in all six of the individual events she entered, winning four golds and two silvers in Rio. McFadden won gold in the 400-, 800-, 1,500- and 5,000-meter and silver in the 100 and marathon.

Male Athlete of the Paralympic Games, presented by The Hartford
Brad Snyder, Swimming
Snyder took home three gold medals and tied for silver, giving him a total of four medals in Rio. He defended his Paralympic titles in the 400- and 100-meter freestyle events, while breaking a 30-year-old world record in the 100 freestyle.

Building Dreams Award, presented by USG
North Baltimore Aquatic Club
Founded in 1968 as a humble neighborhood swim club, the NBAC has grown into one of the most successful training programs in the country. The NBAC placed five swimmers on the 2016 U.S. Olympic Swimming Team – including the most decorated Olympian of all time in Phelps – who combined to earn 10 medals and seven golds in Rio. The club also helped produce legendary swimming coach Bob Bowman, and Paralympic medalists Jessica Long and Becca Meyers. For the 15th consecutive year in 2016, the club was recognized as a USA Swimming Gold Medal Club – the top honor for a swimming club in the U.S.

DUNDALK HALL OF FAMERS

Ronald Grabarek   - Class of 1962

Grabarek, a current resident of North Carolina, played varsity lacrosse and basketball while a student at Dundalk.   As a sophomore he was a member of the county championship lacrosse team and as a senior was captain and co MVP. He went on to play lacrosse at the highest level with the University of Baltimore. He played on the 1962 basketball team at Dundalk, one of the best in school history.

Tracey Carrington – Class of 2011

Carrington is considered one of the best female basketball players ever to wear the green and gold.  She is the leading scorer in recent Dundalk history, scoring 1,615 points in her career. She made first-team All County and first-team All Metro during both her junior and senior years. She was selected as the team MVP both of those years as well. After Dundalk, she went on the have an outstanding college career at Morgan State, where she is third in career scoring. Carrington is a professional basketball player in Europe .

Koren Chopper – Class of 2007

Chopper was a three-sport athlete while at Dundalk, starring in soccer, basketball and lacrosse. She won the Ann Merritt Award in 2007 and excelled academically, earning Minds in Motion awards every season. She was a team captain for both the girls soccer team and the girls lacrosse team. Chopper represented Dundalk in the senior all-star game in soccer and lacrosse. She works for Recreation and Parks.

Lina Quiroz - Class of 2008

Quiroz participated in soccer, basketball and lacrosse while at Dundalk. In that time, she earned nine varsity letters and was All-County in soccer and All-Division in basketball and lacrosse. Quiroz has worked in food management and is back in college pursuing a degree.

Michelle Sandlin  - Class of 2011

Sandlin excelled in three sports while a student-athlete at Dundalk, competing in field hockey, indoor track and lacrosse. She was awarded the MVP award for all three sports and was a captain for both field hockey and lacrosse. Sandlin was the Dundalk female athlete of the year in 2011 and completed a rare feat by earning her 12th varsity letter. She continued playing lacrosse at Adrian College, helping her team win three conference championships. She also played in Australia. Michelle returned to Dundalk last year and became part of the lacrosse coaching staff.

Richard Irving "Dick" Edell – Class of 1962

Edell played for Dundalk from 1960 to 1962 and also was on the basketball team, then played lacrosse at Towson State. He's best known for his coaching accomplishments. He started by coaching at Calvert Hall, where his team won an MIAA championship. He coached University of Baltimore to a national championship in soccer in 1975 and coached at Maryland, where he was named National Coach of the Year in 1978 and 1985. His lacrosse teams won 315 games, six final fours and three national championship games.

 

