Digest: Snyder, Meyers, McFadden among finalists for top athletes of Rio Paralympics

Baltimore-area Paralympic athletes Brad Snyder, Becca Meyers and Tatyana McFadden are up for individual Team USA Awards in voting that ends Friday at 5 p.m.

Baltimore resident Snyder, a former Navy swimming captain who was blinded after stepping on an improvised explosive device while serving in the Navy in Kandahar, Afghanistan, is a finalist for Male Athlete of the Paralympic Games after winning four medals — three gold and a silver.

Meyers, a swimmer from Timonium who attended Notre Dame Prep, and McFadden, a wheelchair racer from Clarksville who attended Atholton, are finalists for Female Athlete of the Paralympic Games.

Meyers won three gold medals and a silver while setting three world records.

McFadden won a medal in all six of the individual events she entered, winning four gold and two silver.

The women's wheelchair basketball team, featuring Gail Gaeng of Frederick, and the men's wheelchair basketball team, which includes Trevon Jenifer of Huntingtown, are finalists for the best team. Voting is at awards.teamusa.org.

The winners will be announced during the Team USA Awards, which start at 7 p.m. next Thursday at Georgetown's McDonough Arena in Washington. The ceremony will air Oct.4 on NBC Sports Network at 10 p.m.

College football: Salisbury moved up to No. 15 in the D3football.com Top 25 poll. Johns Hopkins stayed No. 11. … Johns Hopkins junior kicker Jamie Sullivan was named Centennial Conference Special Teams Player of the Week. … Bowie State freshman Amir Hall was named Central Intercollegiate Athletic Association Quarterback of the Week. … Navy senior quarterback Will Worth was recognized in the American Athletic Conference Weekly Honor Roll.

Men's college soccer: Sophomore forward Gordon Wild scored two goals, including the game-winner in overtime, to lift No. 4 Maryland (5-0-2, 2-0-1 Big Ten Conference) to a 3-2 win over visiting Penn State (3-3-1, 1-1) on Sunday night. … Navy sophomore defender Ericson Bean was named Patriot League Defensive Player of the Week. … Lycoming junior defender Kyle Thomas (C. Milton Wright) was selected Middle Atlantic Conference Commonwealth Defensive Player of the Week.

Women's college soccer: Mount St. Mary's junior forward Chloe Cain was named Player of the Week, graduate transfer goalkeeper Maddy Bunnell Defensive Player of the Week and freshman forward Jaylyn Chandler (Atholton) Rookie of the Week by the Northeast Conference. … Navy sophomore forward Anabell Motley was picked Patriot League Offensive Player of the Week. Johns Hopkins senior midfielder Ana Bengoechea was selected Centennial Conference Offensive Player of the Week.

Varsity cross country: Oakland Mills senior Joey Navarro won the boys race with a time of 16 minutes, 12 seconds Saturday at the Adidas XC Challenge at Wake Med Park in North Carolina. Reservoir's William Christian finished eighth in 16:29.7. Reservoir and Oakland Mills boys placed third and fourth, respectively, out of 35 schools. On the girls' side, Gators sophomore Annabel Cortez finished ninth in 20:34. The Reservoir girls placed 11th out of 33 schools, while junior Grace Chaverini led the Scorpions with a 37th-place finish.

—Monica D'Ippolito, Baltimore Sun Media Group

Local golf: Andrea Kraus of Baltimore defeated Therese Quinn of Jacksonville, Fla., 5-4, in the opening round of match play in the U.S. Senior Women's championship at Wellesley (Mass.) Country Club. Kraus was trailing by one after the fourth hole, then won six of the next 10 holes to finish 2 over par. Lisa Schlesinger of Laytonsville defeated Noreen Mohler of Bethlehem, Pa., 3 and 2, when she won the 15th and 16th holes, while Jane Fitzgerald of Kensington lost the first three holes and fell, 2 and 1, against Helene Chartrand of Canada.