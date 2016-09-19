Digest: Tatyana McFadden wins silver in Paralympic marathon photo finish

Tatyana McFadden, a wheelchair racer from Clarksville who attended Atholton, won the silver medal after a photo finish in the women's marathon T54 on Sunday, the final day of competition at the Paralympics in Rio de Janeiro.

McFadden and China's Lihong Zou crossed the finish line at the same Paralympic record time of 1 hour, 38 minutes and 44 seconds, but a photo review showed that Zou's front wheel edged McFadden's.

"We pulled a majority of the marathon, so I'm really happy to come away with a silver," said McFadden, a 16-time Paralympic medalist. "I've worked really, really hard and it's a great way to end the games."

McFadden raced to her sixth medal — four gold and two silver — of the games and tied for the most medals won by a U.S. athlete in Rio with swimmer Jessica Long of Baltimore, who won gold in the women's SM8 200-meter individual medley Saturday night.

The U.S. finished with 42 medals in Rio, an increase of 14 from the London 2012 Games, with 16 gold, 15 silver and 11 bronze.

Wheelchair basketball: Trevon Jenifer of Huntingtown scored four points to help the U.S. men's team win the gold medal with a 68-52 win over Spain on Saturday. On Friday, Gail Gaeng of Frederick scored 11 points as the U.S.women's team earned a 62-45 win over Germany to claim gold.

Fired coach Lonergan plans to seek 'relief' from GW

Former George Washington men's basketball coach Mike Lonergan believes he was wrongfully terminated by the university in the wake of an independent investigation into allegations he verbally abused players, and might seek action against the school. GW announced Lonergan's firing Saturday.

Lonergan's attorneys issued a statement Sunday, saying the coach "will seek appropriate relief" from George Washington for breach of contract. Lonergan, a former Maryland assistant coach, had almost five years remaining on his contract after signing an extension following an NCAA tournament appearance in 2014.

"He cooperated fully with the Title IX review," Lonergan's attorneys wrote in the statement. "The University never identified to the Coach his accuser, much less the details and the substance of the anonymous accusations. He was denied administrative due process in the form of a hearing as required by his contract and the policies of the University."

"The University failed and refused to give Coach Lonergan written notice of the outcome of the Title IX review, which is required by the University's own policy, and the University violated the confidentiality provisions of the policy by issuing a press release about the review. He will seek appropriate relief from the University for this wrongful termination and treatment."

Asked directly whether Lonergan had plans to sue the school, Tompsett declined to comment further. A GW spokesman said Sunday that the school had no comment about Lonergan's belief that he was wrongfully terminated.

— Mark Giannotto, The Washington Post

WNBA: Jonquel Jones had 21 points and seven rebounds and the visiting Connecticut Sun (14-20) closed the regular season with an 87-78 victory over the Washington Mystics (13-21). Emma Meesseman and Stefanie Dolson had 18 points each and Kahleah Copper had 15, Tierra Ruffin-Pratt 13 and Tayler Hill 10 for the Mystics.

Varsity basketball: Mount Saint Joseph will host the BasketballCoach.com's Nike Championship Basketball Clinic on Friday through Sunday. Retired Army, Indiana and Texas Tech coach Bob Knight highlights the list of speakers who will be at the coaching clinic. Also set to speak are West Virginia coach Bob Huggins, Saint Joseph's coach Phil Martelli and former St. John's coach Mike Jarvis. For registration and more information, go to the "Clinics" tab at basketballcoach.com.

—Glenn Graham

College football: Frostburg State senior defensive lineman William Sewell was named Defensive Player of the Week and Salisbury junior kicker-punter Tim Steindl was selected Special Teams Player of the Week by the New Jersey Athletic Conference.

Women's college soccer: Sophomore forward Anabell Motley and junior forward Natalie Dzhandzhapanyan scored to lead visiting Navy (4-6-1) to a 2-0 win over Mount St. Mary's (3-4-1). … Junior midfielder Gabby Boehmer scored two goals as host UMBC (3-5) earned a 3-1 win over Delaware State (2-5).

Fishing: Louis Wittenberg will discuss self-guided fishing adventures in southwest Alaska when he gives a presentation at the Maryland Trout Unlimited meeting Wednesday night at 7:30 at Towson Presbyterian Church, 400 W.Chesapeake Ave.