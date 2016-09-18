Digest: Rio gold 'relief' for Jessica Long; Tatyana McFadden wins again

It took six medals in Rio de Janeiro, but Baltimore Paralympic star Jessica Long captured gold Saturday in the women's SM8 200-meter individual medley to boost her career gold total to 13 and medal total to 23. Long won the race in 2 minutes, 40.23 seconds.

"Instant relief. It's been the longest 10 days. It's the last race and I finished with a gold," Long said. "There's been no pressure; it's just I wanted to leave with a gold."

Earlier in the games, she earned silver in the 100 breaststroke, 400 freestyle and 4x100 relay, and bronze in the 100 butterfly and 100 backstroke. She is the second-most-decorated Paralympian in U.S. history.

More Paralympic swimming: Loyola Maryland's Alyssa Gialamas finished sixth in the women's S5 50 backstroke final with a time of 47.95 seconds Friday.

Tatyana McFadden TASSO MARCELO Tatyana McFadden finishes first in the women's 800-meter - T54 final to win the gold medal. Tatyana McFadden finishes first in the women's 800-meter - T54 final to win the gold medal. (TASSO MARCELO) (TASSO MARCELO)

Paralympic track and field: Tatyana McFadden, a wheelchair racer from Clarksville who attended Atholton, won the T54 800 in 1 minute, 44.73 seconds Saturday. "This is my fourth gold medal. In London, I got three. It's just been an amazing games. I came home with silver in the 100, then gold from there on out. It's been quite an amazing journey." She'd have won another gold if Team USA hadn't been disqualified in the women's T53/54 4x400 relay Thursday. "It happens. We're not really sure what happened," she said. "But you know what, that's part of it, right?" McFadden will complete the games today in her specialty, the marathon.

Triathlon: Olympian Katie Zaferes, who grew up in Hampstead and attended North Carroll, finished 13th at the ITU World Triathlon Grand Final Cozumel in Mexico. Zaferes was the third American finisher, crossing the finish line in 2 hours, 59 seconds. Flora Duffy of Bermuda won the race in 1:57:59. Zaferes ended her season ranked No. 4, improving one spot on her final ranking from 2015.

Caption O's starter Chris Tillman on his performance Orioles opening day starter Chris Tillman talks about his performance in the 3-2 win over the Minnesota Twins. (Kevin Richardson/Baltimore Sun video) Orioles opening day starter Chris Tillman talks about his performance in the 3-2 win over the Minnesota Twins. (Kevin Richardson/Baltimore Sun video) Caption Muhammad Ali 'fight' in Baltimore against Curt Anderson in late 1970s According to former Del. Curt Anderson, in 1977 Muhammad Ali came to Baltimore to promote a local mosque. He invited Baltimore media to cover the event, and if they promoted it, a representative of the station would be allowed to "fight" Ali for one round. WBAL-TV chose Curt Anderson to enter the Civic Center ring. According to former Del. Curt Anderson, in 1977 Muhammad Ali came to Baltimore to promote a local mosque. He invited Baltimore media to cover the event, and if they promoted it, a representative of the station would be allowed to "fight" Ali for one round. WBAL-TV chose Curt Anderson to enter the Civic Center ring.

Laurel Park: Relaxed through comfortable fractions for the first part of the race, Norman Stables' Jet Majesty soared home a front-running winner of the featured 10th race. Jevian Toledo, riding for trainer Tony Dutrow, settled the 5-year-old Raffie's Majesty mare on the lead from her inside post, tracked to her outside by Moon Virginia after a quarter-mile in 24.33 seconds, a half in 48.65 and 6 furlongs in 1:12.42. Jet Majesty ($9.60) was still in command as the field of eight straightened for home, and edged the 5-year-old Raffie's Majesty mare away down the stretch to win by 1 1/2 lengths in 1:41.45 for 1 1/16 miles over a firm Bowl Game Turf Course. Channel Regatta came on for second, 1 1/4 lengths ahead of Moon Virginia. Miss Atomic Bomb, favored at 8-5, finished fifth.

— Starting with a carryover of $9,738.50 from Friday and bolstered by $23,799 wagered into Saturday's pool, the 50-cent Late Pick 5 combination of 11-7-3-2-11 was hit for a $30,682.20 payoff. There will be a Super Hi-5 carryover of $1,242.38 for Sunday's opener, a $33,000 maiden event for 3-year-olds and up at six furlongs on the main track.

— Jockey Kevin Gomez swept the early daily double with Who Stole My Sock ($9.20) in the first race and Rumblin Kyle ($7.80) in the second. Sheldon Russell also earned back-to-back wins aboard Ocala Jim ($6.60) in the seventh and Dancing Lucy ($9.60) in the eighth. Toledo was first with Little Kitten ($6.40) in the sixth and Jet Majesty ($9.60) in the 10th, and Feargal Lynch won on Etiquette ($6.80) in the ninth and Y'er Wan ($39.80) in the 11th. Graham Motion trains both Dancing Rags and Etiquette.

College field hockey: Four Terps scored as No. 7 Maryland (5-2) earned a 4-1 win over visiting Indiana (4-3) in the Big Ten opener for both teams. The Terps had a 23-11 advantage in shots, and got goals from sophomore Olivia Reiter (Severna Park), graduate student Welma Luus, senior Grace Balsdon and junior Lein Holsboer.

Fishing: The Broadneck/Magothy River chapter of the Maryland Saltwater Sportfishing Association will present a free seminar on using spoon umbrella rigs for rockfish, bluefish Spanish mackerel Monday. Captain John of Patent Pending Charters will be the speaker. Doors at American Legion Hall 175 at 832 Manhattan Beach Road, Severna Park, will open at 7 p.m.; the meeting begins at 7:30.