Digest: Loyola Maryland swimmer McKenzie Coan earns her third Rio gold

Loyola Maryland junior McKenzie Coan captured her fourth medal of the Paralympic Games, and her third gold medal, Friday in Rio de Janeiro by winning the S7 100-meter freestyle.

Cortney Jordan, McKenzie Coan, Huang Yajing Buda Mendes From left to right, silver medalist Cortney Jordan and gold medalist McKenzie Coan of the United States and bronze medalist Huang Yajing of China pose on the podium at the medal ceremony for the women's 100-meter freestyle - S7. From left to right, silver medalist Cortney Jordan and gold medalist McKenzie Coan of the United States and bronze medalist Huang Yajing of China pose on the podium at the medal ceremony for the women's 100-meter freestyle - S7. (Buda Mendes) (Buda Mendes)

Coan earlier won the other two freestyle events in the S7 category — the 50 and 400. She finished first in the 100 in 1 minute, 9.99 seconds, while teammate and training partner Cortney Jordan claimed silver in 1:12.80. The duo also went one-two in the 400.

"In the call room I am usually so nervous but I couldn't help but smile," Coan said. "That was so exciting, my last race here, and I went out and enjoyed every moment." Jordan, a teacher at Bollman Bridge Elementary in Jessup, edged China's Yajing Huang out of third by 0.05 of a second.

Becca Meyers Buda Mendes Silver medalist Becca Meyers of the United States celebrates on the podium at the medal ceremony for the women's 100-meter freestyle - S13. Silver medalist Becca Meyers of the United States celebrates on the podium at the medal ceremony for the women's 100-meter freestyle - S13. (Buda Mendes) (Buda Mendes)

More Paralympic swimming: Becca Meyers of Timonium won her fourth Rio medal with a silver in the S13 100 freestyle. She previously won gold in the 100 butterfly, 400 freestyle and 200 individual medley. ... Lizzi Smith of Baltimore was part of the United States' bronze-medal winning 4x100 34-point medley relay team.

Loyola's Alyssa Gialamas finished sixth in the women's S5 50m back final with a time of 47.95.

Paralympic track and field: Markeith Price, a 2008 Mount Saint Joseph graduate, finished fifth in the men's T13 400 dash Thursday with a personal-best time of 49.96 seconds. Price was 10th last week in the 100 in a personal-best 11.23.

Olympics: Swimmer Michael Phelps of Baltimore and gymnast Simone Biles have been voted the United States Sports Academy's Male and Female Athletes of the Month for August. Phelps won five gold medals and one silver at the Rio de Janeiro games; Biles won four golds and a bronze. Swimmer Katie Ledecky of Bethesda was the women's runner-up; she won four golds and one silver.

Varsity football: Winters Mill's Matt Miller was named the Ravens High School Coach of the Week for leading the Falcons to a 40-36 victory over Bohemia Manor last week.

— Katherine Dunn

Laurel Park: Racing for the first time since his 43-1 upset of Ben's Cat in the 6-furlong Mister Diz Stakes on turf Aug. 20, John Jones returned to the dirt with a decisive victory in Friday's featured seventh race. Lacey Gaudet Matthew Schera Sent off at 7-1 odds, John Jones, a 4-year-old gelding, pulled into the clear in the stretch and finished in 1:37.20 over a fast main track.

— Jockey Feargal Lynch posted a riding double Friday with Thirteenth Avenue ($13) in the third race and Shirleys Curls ($129.80) in the fifth. Luis Garcia also had two wins, aboard John Jones ($16) in the seventh and Storm Candy ($33.20) in the ninth … Monavista Crossing's $56.40 upset of Friday's opener keyed a $1 superfecta payoff of $12,657.90 for the 10-1-5-3 combination.

Major League Soccer: Bobby Boswell scored in stoppage time to give visiting D.C. United (7-9-13) a 2-2 draw with the Chicago Fire (6-13-9). The point put D.C. (7-9-13) squarely on the red line, tied with Orlando for the sixth playoff spot in the Eastern Conference. Chicago (6-13-9) is seven points below the line.

Chicago had led since the 29th minute when David Accam put a long shot past Bill Hamid.

Rob Vincent gave D.C. a 1-0 lead in the 19th minute after an indirect free kick from inside the penalty box. Razvan Cocis equalized in the 22nd with a header off a corner kick.

Women's college volleyball: Sophomore libero Kelsey Wicinski set a career record with 28 digs as Maryland (8-3) earned a four-set win (30-28, 25-13, 22-25, 25-19) over Oklahoma (9-3) at the Pac-12 Challenge in Los Angeles. Freshman outside hitter Gia Milana finished with a personal-best 20 kills and added 10 digs. Freshman setter Taylor Smith had a career-high 52 assists. On Saturday morning, the Terps lost to No. 21 Southern California (8-3) in straight sets, 25-19, 25-19, 25-23.