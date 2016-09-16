Digest: World mark for Brad Snyder; gold for Tatyana McFadden, too, at Paralympics

Baltimore's Brad Snyder, a former Navy swimming captain, set a world record Thursday in the men's 100-meter S11 freestyle final in capturing his third gold and fourth medal of the Paralympics in Rio de Janeiro.

Snyder, who was blinded after stepping on an improvised explosive device while serving in the Navy in Kandahar, Afghanistan, touched the wall in 56.15 seconds, breaking American John Morgan's 1986 record of 56.67, and winning the race by 3.36 seconds over Bozunto Yang.

Snyder also earned gold in the 50- and 400-meter freestyle after opening the Rio games with a silver in the 100 backstroke. Snyder has seven Paralympic medals — four gold — across two games.

McKenzie Coan, Elizabeth Smith, Jessica Long, Michelle Konkoly Hagen Hopkins From left to right, silver medalists McKenzie Coan, Elizabeth Smith, Jessica Long and Michelle Konkoly of the United States celebrate on the podium at the medal ceremony for the women's 4x100-meter freestyle relay final.

More swimming: Loyola Maryland student McKenzie Coan, Lizzi Smith and Jessica Long of Baltimore, and Michelle Konkoly combined to win silver in the women's 4x100 34-point freestyle relay. They finished in an Americas-record 4:20.10, which was 3.45 seconds behind Australia's world-record winning time. The silver gave Coan her third Rio medal, Smith her first Paralympic medal and Long her 22nd career medal. Smith raced to a fourth-place time of 1:09.22 in the women's S9 100 butterfly, missing bronze by 0.01 of a second.

Chelsea McClammer, Tatyana McFadden, Amanda McGrory Buda Mendes / Getty Images From left to right, silver medalist Chelsea McClammer, gold medalist Tatyana McFadden and bronze medalist Amanda McGrory of the United States celebrate the triple american podium in the women's 5000-meter - T54 final.

Track and field: Wheelchair racer Tatyana McFadden of Clarksville won the women's T54 5,000-meter final. She also helped the United States to a silver in the 4x400-meter T53/54 relay. In the 5,000, McFadden, an Atholton alumna who was born with spina bifida, set a Paralympics record of 11 minutes, 54.07seconds. American Chelsea McClammer was second in 11:54.33, followed by Amanda McGrory in 11:54.34. The trio also swept the women's T54 1,500 meters on Tuesday, with McGrory earning silver and McClammer bronze. The three teamed with Cheri Madsen on Thursday to win the silver in the 4x400-meter T54 relay. "We train together, so we work really, really well together," McFadden said. "We're stronger that way and it definitely showed today. There's no one I want more on the podium than my teammates."

Michele Tuttle Photo courtesy of Beth Day and Wheat Foods Council Michele Tuttle of Columbia won the silver medal in the Sprint World Championship in the 50-54 age group at the International Triathlon Union event Thursday in Cozumel, Mexico.

Triathlon

Columbia's Tuttle second in age group in Cozumel

Team USA triathlete Michele Tuttle of Columbia won the silver medal in the Sprint World Championship in the 50-54 age group at the International Triathlon Union event in Cozumel, Mexico. With a time of 1 hour, 13 minutes, 40 seconds in the 750-meter swim, 20-kilometer bike ride and 5K run, Tuttle beat her personal record, set at the 2015 Chicago ITU triathlon. "Part of the adventure of racing in foreign countries is that only swim, bike, and run are familiar, while everything else is completely different," said Tuttle, a registered dietitian. "So grateful to be able to be racing at this stage of my life."

Et cetera

Ex-Raven Mason among 10 first-time Hall nominees

Former Ravens wide receiver Derrick Mason was one of 94 modern-era players and coaches nominated for the Pro Football Hall of Fame on Wednesday. Mason had 943 career catches for 12,061 yards and 66 touchdowns, including 471 receptions for 5,777 yards in six seasons in Baltimore. Mason, who retired in 2012, is one of 10 first-time nominees. The returning nominees include former Ravens quarterbacks Steve McNair and Randall Cunningham, as well as others with local ties: linebacker Sam Mills (Baltimore Stars of the United States Football League) and punter Sean Landeta (Towson State, Loch Raven).

—Jonas Shaffer

College football: After suffering a concussion in the season opener against Howard and sitting out last week's game at Florida International, senior wide receiver DeAndre Lane (Catonsville) will be back Saturday at Central Florida, Maryland coach DJ Durkin said.

— Don Markus

WNBA: Angel McCoughtry (St. Frances) scored 31 points and the host Atlanta Dream (17-16) beat the Washington Mystics, 94-91, to eliminate the Mystics (13-20) from playoff contention.

Laurel Park: Jockey Victor Carrasco, out of action since Aug. 7 with an injury to his right foot, will return to ride this weekend. Tom Stift, Carrasco's agent, said the 24-year-old rider received medical clearance to return after a doctor's appointment on Monday and was back exercising horses Tuesday morning. Carrasco is named in eight of 11 races on Saturday's program, including both features, a $42,000 allowance for females 3 and up going 5 1/2 furlongs on the Exceller Turf Course in Race 8, and a $45,000 optional claiming allowance at 11/16 miles on the Bowl Game Turf Course for females 3 and up.