Digest: McKenzie Coan wins Rio gold; silver for training partner Cortney Jordan

Loyola Maryland student McKenzie Coan won her second gold medal of the Rio de Janeiro Paralympics with a victory Wednesday in the women's S7 400-meter freestyle over training partner Cortney Jordan, a fourth-grade teacher at Bollman Bridge in Howard County and a former graduate student at Loyola.

Coan touched the wall in 5 minutes, 5.77 seconds; Jordan finished in 5:18.20.

Cortney Jordan, McKenzie Coan Buda Mendes / Getty Images Silver medalist Cortney Jordan and gold medalist McKenzie Coan celebrate on the podium at the medal ceremony for the women's 400m freestyle - S7 during Day 7 of the Paralympic Games at the Olympic Aquatics Stadium in Rio de Janeiro on Sept. 14.

"To be able to go one-two with Cortney, I am really emotional. She is my hero. This is the greatest moment of my career," Coan said.

Added Jordan: "We've been doing this for four years. I moved to Baltimore, Maryland, to be coached by Brian Loeffler, who's an incredible coach. We all moved together and it's an amazing training group. McKenzie is not only the best training partner, she's also one of my best friends."

McKenzie Coan Felipe Dana / AP McKenzie Coan wins the gold medal in the women's 400-meter freestyle S7 swimming event at the Paralympic Games in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, on Wednesday, Sept. 14, 2016. McKenzie Coan wins the gold medal in the women's 400-meter freestyle S7 swimming event at the Paralympic Games in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, on Wednesday, Sept. 14, 2016. (Felipe Dana / AP) (Felipe Dana / AP)

Jordan won silver in the S7 50 butterfly and bronze in the SM7 200 individual medley earlier in the meet; her silver Wednesday was her 11th career Paralympics medal.

McKenzie Coan Atsushi Tomura / Getty Images for Tokyo 2020 Mckenzie Coan celebrates after winning the women's 400m freestyle - S7 final during Day 7 of the Paralympic Games at the Olympic Aquatics Stadium on Sept. 14, 2016, in Rio de Janeiro. Mckenzie Coan celebrates after winning the women's 400m freestyle - S7 final during Day 7 of the Paralympic Games at the Olympic Aquatics Stadium on Sept. 14, 2016, in Rio de Janeiro. (Atsushi Tomura / Getty Images for Tokyo 2020) (Atsushi Tomura / Getty Images for Tokyo 2020)

Coan won gold in the women's S7 50 freestyle earlier in the week, meaning she won the shortest and longest freestyle events.

"Oh, my goodness that was so much fun," Coan said with a grin.

Navy veteran Brad Snyder of Baltimore just missed a bronze medal in the men's S11 100 butterfly, finishing in 1:03.52; Oleksandr Mashchenko of Ukraine was third in 1:03.38.

Becca Meyers of Timonium improved her seed by two slots to take sixth in the women's S13 50 freestyle and finished with a career-best time of 28.58. The three-time Rio gold medalist has one individual event remaining at the games, the 100 freestyle.

Colleges

Hoops recruit Jackson to pick school today

Four-star prospect Jaren Jackson, a 6-foot-10, 225-pound forward from Indianapolis, announced Wednesday on Twitter that he plans to pick on his choice of college today — his 17th birthday — from among five schools, including Maryland. The Terps have long been considered the favorite to land Jackson, whose father, also Jaren, played at Georgetown before going on to a 13-year career in the NBA. A source familiar with Jackson's recruiting said it will come down to the Terps, Purdue and Michigan State. Jackson's list of logos in his Twitter announcement included two other schools — his father's alma mater and Notre Dame — but the fact that his two most recent visits were to College Park and West Lafayette, Ind., might indicate where he is headed.

—Don Markus

More Maryland athletics: Former Maryland linebacker E.J. Henderson, who played a major role in the Terps' brief resurgence as an Atlantic Coast Conference football power when Ralph Friedgen took over as coach beginning with the 2001 season, will be among nine former athletes inducted into the school's Athletics Hall of Fame. Henderson, an Aberdeen alumnus who was the ACC's Defensive Player of the Year in 2001 and 2002 and the Chuck Bednarik Award winner as the nation's top defensive player in 2002, will be joined by Al Bunge (men's basketball), Curt Callahan (wrestler and wrestling coach), Robert Ott (men's lacrosse), Marcia Richardson (women's basketball), Kelly Shipman (softball), Ron Squiers (diving), Marita Walton (track and field) and Kay Ruffino Ward (field hockey and lacrosse). A reception and dinner in their honor will be Oct. 21 at the Samuel Riggs IV Alumni Center, beginning at 5:45 p.m. Tickets are $95 each or $900 for tables of 10. Tickets can be purchased through the M Club at 301-314-9289.

—Don Markus

Football: Navy freshman Alohi Gilman was named American Athletic Conference Defensive Player of the Week.

Baseball: UMES named Charlie Goens coach. Most recently he had coached Davis & Elkins.

Men's soccer: Maryland junior Jake Rozhansky scored the winning goal in double overtime to lift No. 4 Maryland past host Rutgers, 2-1, on Tuesday night. The Terps (4-0-2, 1-0-1 Big Ten Conference) outshot the Scarlet Knights 22-2. Sophomore Gordon Wild opened the scoring in the fifth minute before Rutgers (0-5-0, 0-2-0) tied the game in the 26th.

Boxing: Jake Smith's Baltimore Boxing will hold a card tonight at Michael's Eighth Avenue in Glen Burnie to raise money for longtime trainer Vincent Veazey, who recently suffered a heart attack that required triple bypass surgery. Veazey also is fighting Parkinson's disease. Veazey and his wife care for their two children, Sean and Joey, both of whom fight for Baltimore Boxing. Tickets to "Fight for Vince" are on sale by calling 410-375-9175 or going to Baltimoreboxing.com. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. and the first fight takes place at 8. In the main event, Ashton "The Goon" Sykes will meet Ocean City's Omar Serrano. The second main bout pits East Coast middleweight champion Tyrell Boyd against Genc Pllana. Brain cancer survivor Lori Reed and Courtney Hartlove will also appear on the card.