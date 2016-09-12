Digest: Tatyana McFadden wins gold in 400M at Paralympics

Wheelchair racer Tatyana McFadden of Clarksville returned to the top of the podium Sunday night in Rio de Janeiro after winning her second consecutive Paralympic gold with a victory in the women's 400-meter T54 with a time of 53.30 seconds. American Cheri Becerra-Madsen won silver (54.50).

On a day of remembrance of the 15-year anniversary of the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks, McFadden (Atholton) dedicated her win to the victims, families and first responders.

"Today I won with my heart," McFadden said. "I ran for America. It's Sept. September 11, so I ran for the folks back at home; thoughts and prayers for those affected. I honor my country today with a gold medal."

The United States U.S. won seven medals, including three gold, in track and field Sunday.

Swimming: Jessica Long of Baltimore, a 20-time Paralympic medalist, finished fourth in the women's S8 100 freestyle in 1:05.72, coming .56 of a second shy of bronze.

Wheelchair basketball: Gail Gaeng of Frederick scored eight points to help the United States women earn a 60-50 win over the Netherlands in pool play. The Americans face Algeria today to close out the round. Trevon Jenifer of Huntingtown and the U.S. men also stayed perfect in pool play with a 92-24 win over Algeria. They face Great Britain today at 2:45 p.m.

Late goals help D.C. United earn draw vs. Red Bulls

Steve Birnbaum scored in the 89th minute, Lamar Neagle added another goal in stoppage time, and visiting D.C. United (7-9-12) earned a 2-2 draw against the New York Red Bulls (12-9-8) in Major League Soccer.

Birnbaum sent a shot off a sliding defender but it bounced right back to him and he rolled it inside the far post. In the fifth minute of stoppage time, Neagle tapped home a ball that had bounced off the post. It was the second time this season D.C. United rallied from a 2-0 deficit to tie New York. Bill Hamid made five saves for United, including a stop on a strike from distance in the 75th and backpedaling to punch away Sal Zizzo's deflected shot in the 92nd.

WNBA: Erica Wheeler scored nine of her 17 points in the final 2:17 to help the Indiana Fever (16-15) beat the Washington Mystics (12-19) and clinch a playoff berth with an 80-73 win. Emma Meesseman had 19 points, Tayler Hill scored 15 and Kia Vaughn added 12 for the Mystics, who are one spot out of the playoffs.

Men's college soccer: Dylan Lightbourn scored in the 90th minute to lead host George Washington (2-1-2) to a 1-0 win over Navy (1-3-1).

Women's college soccer: Erica Hubert scored in the 110th minute to give Bowling Green (4-3) a 2-1 win over host Navy (2-6-1) in double overtime at the Navy Invitational. Towson (2-5-1) fell, 3-0, to Drake (6-0-1). … Gina D'Orazio scored in the 59th minute as host Longwood (2-5-0) earned a 1-0 win over UMBC (2-5-0).

Women's college tennis: Navy freshman Ansofi Wreder won the "C" singles flight at the Stony Brook Invitational with a 5-0 record.