Digest: Medal-winners Snyder, Coan break records at Rio Paralympics

Brad Snyder, a former Navy swim team captain who was blinded in Afghanistan in 2011, set an American record in the S11 100 backstroke and shared the silver medal on the second day of competition at the Paralympics on Friday in Rio de Janeiro. Snyder, who lives in Canton and trains with coach Brian Loeffler at Loyola Maryland, finished in 1 minute, 8.28 seconds, tying Poland's Wojciech Makowski. Ukraine's Dmytro Zalevskyi won in 1:06.66. The previous American record of 1:09.23 was set by John Morgan 24 years earlier to the day. Snyder, a freestyle specialist, will compete today in the 400 free, where he's the defending gold medalist. The 100 backstroke "is evidence my work is paying off. Same basic race strategy, same distance, same stroke as London [in 2012] and that is three seconds faster. I'm very happy to come away with a medal in that event, an 'off event.'" Snyder shaved off his bushy red beard just before the first race, indicating that he meant business at the games. "In the U.S. our NHL players grow them as their playoff beards, their warrior beards, like 'we're getting together as a team, working towards the Stanley Cup'. For me that beard was 'I'm working towards Rio' and every day I felt that beard it was like 'I'm a warrior today' in practice. "Well no more warrior in practice, I am here to race."

McKenzie Coan celebrates on the podium at the medal ceremony for the women's S7 50-meter freestyle on the second day of the Rio Paralympic Games at the Olympic Aquatics Stadium on September 9, 2016, in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

Women: Loyola Maryland junior McKenzie Coan claimed her first gold medal for Team USA, setting a Paralympic record in the S7 50-meter freestyle. Coan, from Clarksville, Ga., finished in a Paralympic-record 32.57 seconds in the morning preliminary, then bettered that time in the final, touching first in 32.42. "I am so excited for my first major medal to be gold. It is absolutely insane," she said. "Me and my coach have been working on sprints all the time. Every single day we do something off the blocks fast and that really gave me the confidence to go out there knowing I could do that. My body goes on autopilot and I don't have to think about it."

McKenzie Coan of the United States celebrates winning the gold medal with her Loyola Maryland training mate Cortney Jordan in the women's S7 50m freestyle final on the second day of the Paralympic Games at the Olympic Aquatics Stadium on September 9, 2016, in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

Snyder credited Coan indirectly for providing him with some extra motivation. "I had to thank my teammate McKenzie Coan for winning her race because my pump-up music in the call room was the national anthem. ... I am really excited and jazzed." Germany's Denise Grahl won silver in the 50 freestyle in 33.16, and Great Britain's Susannah Rodgers took bronze in 33.26. Cortney Jordan, who graduated from Loyola with a master's degree in 2016 and trains under Loeffler, finished fourth in 33.33.

... Jessica Long of Baltimore earned her 19th overall Paralympic individual medal with a bronze in the S8 100m butterfly, tying her with Erin Popovich for second all-time in U.S. women's history. Trischa Zorn is the U.S. and all-time Paralympic Games medal leader with 46 total, including 32 gold, nine silver and five bronze medals. Long finished in 1:10.53. Ukraine's Kateryna Istomina won in 1:09.04, and Great Britain's Stephanie Slater was second in 1:10.32.

T. McFadden second in 100 wheelchair; sister fourth

U.S. wheelchair racer Tatyana McFadden was aiming to win seven gold medals in Rio, in every event from the 100 meters to the marathon. Her bid for the unprecedented feat didn't make it past her first final, in the 100. Liu Wenjun of China broke ahead at the start and won Friday in 16 seconds. McFadden, an Atholton alumnus from Clarksville, closed hard over the final 40 meters, but finished second in 16.13. Li Yingjie, also of China, took the bronze. Hannah McFadden, Tatyana's sister, was fourth in 16:34. "This is one of my hardest races because I'm going from the 100 to the marathon, and so to really focus on this race is quite difficult because I'm going against girls who just do the [100 meters] and the [400 meters] and I knew it was going to be tough because you have team China, who is amazing at the 1 and the 4," Tatyana McFadden said. "I had a bad start, but my execution was amazing and I really just raced with my heart and took in emotions from the crowd." Born in St. Petersburg, Russia, with spina bifida that left her paralyzed below the waist, McFadden started using a wheelchair at age 6, after being adopted by an American woman, Deborah McFadden. The 27-year-old McFadden graduated from Illinois, where she joined the wheelchair basketball and wheelchair track teams, making her Paralympic debut in 2004. With this silver, McFadden is a 12-time medalist. Since winning three golds at the 2012 London Paralympics, McFadden had won every race in which she had competed until Friday. Her 20-win streak included three consecutive wheelchair marathon grand slams, and a sweep of the International Paralympic Committee world championship in all six of her individual events, becoming the first woman to accomplish the feat. McFadden won bronze in the 100 in London and silver in Athens in 2004. "With this silver I'm still happy, because in London I got bronze. I'm moving up in the ranks," she said. "I know I can do the next couple races, so I just have to stay relaxed stay calm and really just believe in myself."

