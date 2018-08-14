Sports Digest (Aug. 13): Locals Meyers, Long, Coan win medals at Pan Pacific Para Swimming Championships

Team USA won 65 medals, including 33 gold, 19 silver and 13 bronze, at the Pan Pacific Para Swimming Championships, held this past weekend in Cairns, Australia. Becca Meyers, a 2013 Notre Dame prep graduate who lives in Timonium, kicked off the first day of competition in record-setting fashion, swimming to a new world record in the S12 400-meter freestyle. She finished the race in a time of 4 minutes, 24.30 seconds to win the gold medal. To complete a full sweep of her events, Meyers also won gold in the 100 breaststroke, 100 freestyle, 200 individual medley and the 100 butterfly. Jessica Long of Baltimore earned five medals, while McKenzie Coan (Loyola Maryland) won four. The U.S. will compete in the California Classic in Yucaipa from Sept. 15-16, followed by the Fred Lamback Disability Meet in Augusta, Ga., from Oct. 20-21. The U.S. Paralympics Swimming national championships will be held Dec. 14-16 in Tucson, Ariz.

NFL

Redskins ' Gruden speaks with Bowles about fight

Washington Redskins coach Jay Gruden has spoken with the team and New York Jets coach Todd Bowles in an attempt to quell tensions after multiple fights broke out during the first joint practices between the teams Sunday. A brawl that nearly spilled all the way into fans became national news that Gruden believes is overblown, but the coach took the responsibility on himself. The Redskins have hosted joint practices in recent years with the Patriots (2014) and Texans (2015), and fights broke out each time. The Jets and Redskins are scheduled to practice together today and face each other in a preseason game Thursday. "I don't think they happen all the time," Gruden said before Monday's session. "I just think they get blown up when they do happen, so it seems like they happen all the time. They've happened to us the last couple times, unfortunately, and that's on me. I've got to do a better job of making them understand the importance of practice and getting work done and not fighting." The Jacksonville Jaguars suspended defensive end Dante Fowler Jr. for his role in a post-practice incident Sunday, and the Redskins coach said he wouldn't be opposed to doing the same if necessary. "We could consider that," Gruden said. Gruden personally walked tackle Morgan Moses off the field Sunday after the biggest incident. Redskins players complained of a cheap shot after a Chris Thompson run and Gruden decided to call it a day for the veteran, who is still working his way back from offseason ankle surgery.

— Kareem Copeland, The Washington Post

Et cetera

Cal Ripken Jr. to visit Roy Rodgers in Frederick Tuesday

Roy Rogers on Route 26 in Frederick will celebrate the restaurant chain's 50th anniversary and its partnership with the Cal Ripken, Sr. Foundation by receiving a visit from Baseball and Orioles Hall of Famer Cal Ripken Jr. on Tuesday from 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Ripken will join the staff behind the counter and participate in a few baseball activities outside with local area kids. The restaurant is located at 1990 Riverside Way.

Women's track/cross country: Johns Hopkins' Ellie Burton has been awarded an NCAA postgraduate scholarship. Her selection marks a fifth consecutive year that at least one Blue Jays student-athlete has been selected.

Men's college lacrosse: Hofstra named former Rutgers assistant John Gorman defensive coordinator. Before coaching at Rutgers, Gorman served an assistant coach and assistant defensive coordinator at Hofstra from August 2012 through August 2016. ... Kevin Unterstein, who spent the last eight seasons at Hofstra, has been named an assistant coach for North Carolina.

— From Sun staff and news services