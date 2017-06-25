Digest: Injury-slowed Matthew Centrowitz beaten, still makes U.S. team

Robby Andrews used a late kick to catch injury-slowed Olympic champion Matthew Centrowitz (Broadneck) on Saturday and win the 1,500-meter final at the USA Track & Field Outdoor Championships in Sacramento, Calif. "It's an honor just to run with him," Andrews said of Centrowitz in a postrace television interview. "I've learned a lot from him and racing against him." Andrews finished in 3 minutes, 43.29 seconds. Centrowitz, an Arnold native who in Rio became the first U.S. Olympic 1500 gold medalist in 108 years, came across second in 3:43.41 to earn a spot on the three-man world championships team. Centrowitz was battling a right abductor muscle injury after suffering a previous strain of a left abductor muscle and a viral illness that caused him to miss the Prefontaine Classic in late May.

Men's college basketball

Baltimore native Todd named ESPN's No. 1 Class of 2020 prospect

A Baltimore transplant is in position to be the city's highest-ranked boys basketball recruit since Josh Selby. Rising sophomore forward Isaiah Todd on Friday was named the No. 1 prospect in the Class of 2020 by ESPN. DeMatha center Hunter Dickinson also made the top 10, at No. 9. While Todd attends John Marshall High in Richmond, Va., for which he averaged 13 points per game as a freshman, he plays for Baltimore-based Amateur Athletic Union squad Team Thrill. Todd already has offers from Maryland, Kansas and Virginia, among others, and visited College Park for the Terps' win against Indiana last season. Selby, whose wandering high school career took him from John Carroll to DeMatha to Lake Clifton, was rated the No. 1 recruit in the Class of 2010 by Rivals.com. Baltimore native Carmelo Anthony (Archbishop Spalding) also was considered the Class of 2002's top recruit by ESPN.com.

Et cetera

Horse racing: Hillwood Stables' Phlash Phelps, a two-time Maryland-bred turf champion racing for the first time in seven months at a distance he hadn't tried in more than two years, rallied to the lead in mid-stretch and held off a pair of late long shot challengers to win Saturday's $75,000 Mister Diz at Laurel Park. The 34th running of the Mister Diz for 3-year-olds and up was the last of six turf stakes worth $450,000 in purses on the 11-race 'Class on the Grass' program and the second restricted to Maryland-bred/sired horses, following Daylight Ahead's win in the $75,000 Jameela fillies and mares 3 and older. Phlash Phelps ($7), narrowly favored at 5-2 over Spartianos in a field of 11 older horses, ran 6 furlongs in 1:08.40 over a firm Fort Marcy Turf Course to win by a neck over 9-1 long shot English Minister. It was another neck back to late-running Talk Show Man (13-1) in third. Ben's Cat, a 26-time stakes winner and earner of more than $2.6 million lifetime, finished ninth, his eighth straight loss.

Major League Lacrosse: Peter Baum had three goals and two assists to lead the league-leading Ohio Machine (7-2) to a 15-13 win over the visiting Chesapeake Bayhawks (3-5). Lyle Thompson scored two goals in his debut for the Bayhawks.

Major League Soccer: Fabrice "Fafa" Picault scored on a volley and Andre Blake made two big second-half saves to lead the host Philadelphia Union (5-7-4) to a 1-0 victory over D.C. United (5-9-3). Picault took a cross from Alejandro Bedoya and sent in a left-footed shot inside the left-hand post past diving goalkeeper Bill Hamid in the 31st minute. Philadelphia beat United for the second time in three meetings this season.

National women's soccer league: Francisca Ordega scored in the 18th minute to lift the host Washington Spirit (3-5-2) to a 1-0 victory over the Portland Thorns (4-3-3). The Thorns, who came in averaging more than two goals per game, were shut out for only the second time.

Scholarships: Johns Hopkins women's track and field senior Lindsay Cheu and men's swimming senior Andy Greenhalgh each received a $7,500 postgraduate scholarship from the NCAA. ... Nicole Hill, a senior on the McDaniel women's soccer and track and field teams, won the Maryland Association of College Directors of Athletics postgraduate scholarship. Hill was one of three recipients of the annual award, joining Towson women's cross country senior Megan Knoblock and Harford Community College men's cross country senior Ronald Krsolovic.