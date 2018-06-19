Digest: Arbutus' Abernathy earns spot in Junior Olympic track and field region finals

Myla Abernathy, a 2018 graduate of Arbutus Middle School, was among the top finalists in the 800-meter run (girls age 15-16 division) at the USA Track & Field Potomac Valley Association Junior Olympic Championships on Saturday at Prince George's Sports & Learning Complex in Landover, helping her advance to the USATF Region 3 Junior Olympic Track & Field Championships at Hampton University on July 6. Abernathy, who is four months away from her 15th birthday, was a bronze medalist at this past season's Baltimore County Public Schools outdoor track & field championships and runs with the Owings Mills Track Club. She plans to attend Catonsville High or George Washington Carver Center for Arts and Technology in Towson in the fall. The National Junior Olympic Track & Field Championships will be held at North Carolina A&T in Greensboro, N.C., July 23-29.

NFL

Panthers sign former Terp Moore to rookie deal

The Carolina Panthers have signed wide receiver DJ Moore, their first-round draft pick out of Maryland, to a rookie contract, the team announced Monday. Terms of the deal were not disclosed. Moore was selected by Carolina with the 24th overall pick. He set a Maryland single-season school record with 80 receptions last season despite having to work with four quarterbacks because of injuries. He had 1,033 receiving yards and eight touchdowns. Moore is expected to compete with former Raven Torrey Smith (Maryland) for a starting spot at wide receiver opposite No. 1 receiver Devin Funchess.

Et cetera

Report: Ex-Spalding star Gay to become free agent

San Antonio Spurs forward Rudy Gay, a former standout at Archbishop Spalding, declined a one-year salary of $8.8 million to become a free agent, according to an ESPN report. After spending four seasons with the Sacramento Kings , Gay signed a two-year, $17 million contract last summer with the Spurs that included a player option in 2018. A full-time starter most of his career, Gay, 31, came off the bench for all but six of his 57 games last season, averaging 21.6 minutes a game, the lowest in his 11 NBA seasons., which also includes time with the Memphis Grizzlies and Toronto Raptors . Gay scored 1,588 points in his high school career and was named 2003-04 All-Metro Co-Player of the Year, a McDonald's All American and Jerry Savage Player of the Year. He amassed most of his points — 1,181 — at Spalding, third most in program history. Though he was born in Brooklyn, N.Y., Gay is rooted in Baltimore. He hosted a two-day Amateur Athletic Union tournament last August, the Rudy Gay 22 Flight Classic.

— Katherine Fominykh

Local golf: Trent Geritz of Towson shot a 2-under 69 to win first place in U.S. Junior Amateur sectional qualifying at the U.S. Naval Academy Golf Club. With three spots available from a field of 84, the Loyola Blakefield senior was followed by Connor Creasy of Abingdon, Va., and Kevin Johnson of Bethesda, who tied for second at 71. The championship will be played July 16-21 at Baltusrol Golf Club in Springfield, N.J.

Women's college volleyball: Maryland added outside hitter Emma Schriner to the 2018 roster. A native of Williamsburg, Va., and the 60th-ranked player in the country by PrepVolleyball.com, Schriner was named a first-team Under Armour All-American. She will come to Maryland as a freshman, transferring from Tennessee after spending the spring semester in Knoxville.

College track and field: Mount St. Mary's rising sophomore Will Merritt qualified for the International Association of Athletics Federations under-20 world championships with his performance in the 10,000-meter run Saturday at the USATF Junior Outdoor Championships in Bloomington, Ind. Merritt finished in fourth place with a time of 33 minutes, 16.42 seconds. The IAAF U-20 world championships will be July 10-15 in Tampere, Finland.

Varsity girls soccer: Abbey Burdette of Urbana was named Gatorade Maryland Girls Soccer Player of the Year. The senior forward had 17 goals and 11 assists this past season, leading the Hawks (18-1-1) to the Class 4A state title game.

— From Sun staff and news services