Digest: Donnell Whittenburg wins gold on parallel bars, silver on vault in Slovenia

Donnell Whittenburg of Baltimore, a 2016 Olympic alternate, won the gold medal on the parallel bars and the silver on vault Sunday at the Koper World Challenge Cup in Slovenia. On vault, Whittenburg executed a front handspring double front half-out, called a Dragulescu, for a 14.700. His second vault, a Kasamatsu one-and-a-half, earned him a 14.500 for a 14.600 average. Israel's Andrev Medvedev took the gold at 14.975, while the Netherlands' Casimir Schmidt was third with a 14.575 average. Whittenburg added his third medal overall and first gold of the weekend in the parallel bars. He performed a Peach to Peach half, and a front uprise double back to immediate straddled front one-and-a-quarter. He stuck his double front half-out dismount for a 14.750. Jossimar Calvo Moreno of Columbia was second (14.100), followed by Cypress' Marios Georgiou (13.950). Whittenburg won silver on the floor exercise on Saturday.

Horse racing

McCarthy adds to career milestone with riding triple

Jockey Trevor McCarthy wasted no time adding to his milestone 1,000th career victory by capturing the first race at Pimlico Race Course on opening weekend of the 12-day Preakness meet. Maryland's leading rider in 2014 and 2016 was in behind horses on the turn aboard 2-5 favorite Expect a Kitten ($2.80) until squeezing through a narrow seam in midstretch and driving to the wire for a half-length victory in the $27,000 maiden claimer on turf. It was the first mount for McCarthy since guiding Rainbow Heir to a repeat victory in the Wolf Hill Stakes on Saturday at Monmouth Park for win No. 1,000. The Wilmington, Del., native earned his 998th career victory on Greek God on Friday at Pimlico. McCarthy, who turns 23 on Tuesday, added win No. 1,002 with Y'er Wan ($5.60) in the fourth and No. 1,003 aboard Parade of Nations ($5.80) in the eighth for a riding triple.

Preakness: John C. Oxley's Kentucky Derby fourth-place finisher Classic Empire jogged a mile and galloped a mile at Churchill Downs in Louisville, Ky. Classic Empire was scheduled to van to Pimlico on Sunday. ... Peacock Racing Stables' Gunnevera walked the Preakness barn shedrow after arriving by van from Churchill Downs on Saturday. ... L and N Racing's Derby runner-up Lookin At Lee, and Hence, who finished 11th in the Derby for Calumet Farm, galloped at Churchill Downs. Both Steve Asmussen trainees are scheduled for easy half-mile workouts today before flying to Baltimore on Tuesday. ... Illinois Derby (G3) winner Multiplier breezed five-eighths of a mile in 1:00 4/5 in company with the 3-year-old maiden War Union. Trainer Brendan Walsh was aboard Multiplier through eighth-mile splits of 12 2/5 seconds, 24, 36 1/5 and 48 2/5 while on the inside of the workmate, galloping out three-quarters of a mile in 1:14 3/5. ... Trainer Doug O'Neill said Sunday that Term of Art came out of his Saturday work at Santa Anita in "excellent shape" and had an easy go of it on Mother's Day while walking the shedrow. Owned by eight-time Preakness-winning stable Calumet Farm, the son of Tiznow worked six furlongs in roughly 1:13 on a track that O'Neill said was "pretty slow." The colt will ship to Pimlico on Tuesday with his trainer coming in on Friday.

Et cetera

Delle Donne's 24 in Mystics debut help beat Stars, 89-74

Elena Delle Donne scored 24 points in her Washington debut and the host Mystics never trailed in their WNBA season opener, beating the San Antonio Stars, 89-74. The 2015 MVP, who was acquired in an offseason trade with Chicago, played just 23 minutes as she dealt with foul trouble. Tayler Hill and Emma Meesseman, Washington's top two scorers for last season's 13-21 team, added 15 and 13 points, respectively. Kristi Toliver (Maryland) had eight points and four assists in her Mystics debut, and Tianna Hawkins (Maryland) had nine points and six rebounds. San Antonio, which lost its season opener in New York on Saturday, got within three midway through the third quarter but Washington pushed the lead back to 13 entering the fourth quarter. Former Mystic Monique Currie had a career-high 31 points for San Antonio, which was without its top two scorers from last year and No. 1 overall draft pick Kelsey Plum because of injuries.

Major League Lacrosse: Attackman Jay Carlson (Maryland) scored the winning goal with 16.6 seconds remaining to lift the Chesapeake Bayhawks (2-1) to a 17-16 victory over the host Charlotte Hounds (1-3) on Saturday night. Rookie attackman Nathan Lewnes (UMBC, St.Mary's) had three goals and three assists for Chesapeake. The Bayhawks will host the Atlanta Blaze at Homewood Field on Friday at 7:30 p.m.

College baseball: Alex Erro's solo home run in the 11th inning lifted Northwestern (21-28, 10-11 Big Ten) to a 6-5 win over host Maryland (33-17, 15-9). The Terps had a 5-2 lead after five innings, but the Wildcats scored two runs in the sixth and one in the eighth to push the game into extra innings. Sophomores Marty Costes (Archbishop Curley) and AJ Lee led Maryland with two hits each.

Men's college lacrosse: Jake McNabb's goal with 2:21 left gave host Onondaga Community College (14-0) a 15-14 win over Howard CC (15-2) in the National Junior College Athletic Association championship game in Syracuse, N.Y. The Dragons' Kevin Curcio had scored with 5:32 and 4:41 remaining to tie the game at 14. Curcio scored a game-high five goals; teammate Ian Decker had four.

Women's college lacrosse: Monroe CC (15-0) rolled to a 12-3 victory over Howard CC (16-2) in the NJCAA title match in Arnold. The Tribunes have won seven of the past eight championships and extended their winning streak to 83 games. The all-tournament team included the Dragons' Sylvia Kim (River Hill), Kelsey Scott (Catonsville) and Olivia Canby (Centennial).