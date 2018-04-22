Digest: Coan, Meyers help U.S. women earn another sweep at World Para Swimming World Series

Four-time Paralympic medalist McKenzie Coan (Loyola Maryland , S7), four-time Paralympic medalist Michelle Konkoly (S9) and six-time Paralympic medalist Becca Meyers (Timonium, S13) placed first, second and third, respectively, in the 100-meter freestyle Saturday night to give the United States women their second sweep of the event at the World Para Swimming World Series in Indianapolis. On the men's side, Lawrence Sapp (Waldorf) won the S14 100 butterfly. "It means so much to sweep the event and be up here with these girls," Coan said. "There's nothing better than that. It really shows how strong the U.S. women are, and that we can come to any meet and dominate. I think it's really exciting for where we're at in the season. It should be a great year." Team USA won eight medals, including five gold, Saturday to finish the event with 26 medals overall. The World Para Swimming World Series will continue in Sao Paulo, Brazil, from Thursday to Saturday.

College softball

Morales' grand slam lifts Morgan to record 25th win

Senior catcher Anissa Morales hit a grand slam in the first inning to help the Morgan State softball team earn a 5-0 victory over visiting UMES on Sunday, giving the Bears their 25th win of the season to tie the school record set by the 1998 team (25-9). Senior Amy Begg allowed just two hits in seven innings and struck out seven for Morgan State (25-14), which sits atop the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference North standings with a record of 13-2. The Hawks fell to 4-32 and 1-13.

More: Megan Dejter allowed one hit in pitching her seventh career shutout and Madison Wilson had an RBI single in the fifth inning to lead host Towson (36-11, 11-4 Colonial Athletic Association) to a 1-0 victory over North Carolina-Wilmington (15-25, 5-10). ... Cayla Brown had three doubles and an RBI, but host Coppin State (12-20, 8-6 MEAC) lost, 2-1, to visiting Hampton (19-20, 8-4). ... Mount St. Mary's (14-21-1, 4-6 Northeast Conference ) earned a pair of one-run victories over Wagner (12-26, 2-9). The Mountaineers won the opening game, 2-1, in nine innings on Shelbee Holcomb's walk-off double. In the second game, the Mount won, 10-9, with Shea McFarland throwing out the game-tying run at the plate to end the game. ... No. 14 Michigan (38-7, 13-1 Big Ten) cruised to an 8-0 win over visiting Maryland (18-30, 7-10).

Et cetera

Coppin baseball sets school mark with 14th MEAC win

Aaron Rea struck out a career-high 13 batters over 72/3 innings to lead host Coppin State to a 2-1 victory over MEAC rival Norfolk State (13-23, 10-8). The MEAC North-leading Eagles (15-18-1) are a program-best 14-3 in conference play, breaking a 22-year-old school-record for conference wins in a season. Coach Sherman Reed picked up his 54th MEAC victory, matching a school record. Rea allowed just one run on seven hits to pick up his fourth win of the season. Andres Santana hit three singles from the leadoff position while Caleb Duhay and Nazier McIlwain each had an RBI.

More college baseball: Purdue (19-16, 7-4 Big Ten) scored five runs in the seventh inning to earn an 8-6 win over host Maryland. Zach Jancarski had three RBIs while starter Tyler Blohm (Archbishop Spalding) allowed five runs on eight hits in six innings for the Terps (16-23, 3-8). ... Second baseman Alex Kriss and designated hitter Vaughn Parker II each drove in three runs to help Mount St. Mary's (13-23, 7-10 NEC) finish a 14-1 rout of visiting Fairleigh Dickinson (9-24, 1-13). Jordan Geber allowed one run on two hits in six innings for the Mountaineers. ... Towson (12-27, 5-7 CAA) fell, 5-1, to host UNCW (24-15, 7-5).

Women's college lacrosse: Alayna Pagnotta (Glenelg) and Emily Davis each had three goals to lift visiting Mount St. Mary's (8-6, 3-2 NEC) to an 18-10 win over LIU Brooklyn (3-11, 0-5).

Women's college golf: Richmond bested Navy by three strokes to claim a third-straight Patriot League title. The Spiders shot a 54-hole score of 943 (321-314-308; +79) to beat the Mids' 946 (321-314-311; +82). ... Maryland finished tied for second with Illinois at the Big Ten Championships at TPC River's Bend in Maineville, Ohio, with a 1-under-par 863 (288-280-295). Michigan won the title at 5-under 859 (283-286-290).