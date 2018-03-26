Digest: Five-time Olympic swimming champ Katie Ledecky will turn pro

Katie Ledecky's short but spectacular college swimming career is finished. The five-time Olympic champion will forgo her final two seasons of eligibility at Stanford to embark on a professional swimming career, immediately setting her sights on the 2020 Summer Games in Tokyo. "I've had two really great years of college swimming, have been on an incredible team that's won back-to-back national championships," the Bethesda native said in an interview with The Washington Post. "I feel like now is the right time for me to be making this transition and starting this next chapter." Ledecky, who turned 21 this month, had settled on her decision early in the school year but didn't make it public until a speaking appearance Monday at the National Press Club in Washington. The move means Ledecky can take on lucrative endorsement deals and can start competing for money. It also means she can no longer swim for Stanford, bringing to a close a brilliant but brief college career. In addition to helping the Cardinal win two national championships, Ledecky won eight NCAA titles, including three this month.

— Rick Maese, The Washington Post

Varsity boys basketball

Perry Hall star Higgs decommits from Ole Miss; Harried U.S. aide

Perry Hall basketball standout Anthony Higgs has decommitted from Mississippi, according to Gators coach George Panageotou. The 6-foot-9 Higgs, who helped lead Perry Hall to a second straight Class 4A state crown this month, received his release from his letter of intent over the weekend. Ole Miss coach Andy Kennedy, whom he signed to play for, stepped down in February and was replaced this month by former Middle Tennessee coach Kermit Davis. Higgs, who earned All-Metro first-team honors as a junior, averaged 14 points, seven rebounds and two assists as the Gators finished with a 21-6 mark. Panageotou mentioned Illinois , Wake Forest, Towson , Louisiana Tech, Coastal Carolina and Mount St. Mary's as schools that have shown interest in Higgs since he was released from his commitment to Ole Miss.

More: Lake Clifton coach Herman "Tree" Harried has been named an assistant for the USA Junior National Select Team. The U.S. team will take on the World Select Team in the 21st annual Nike Hoop Summit in Portland, Ore., on April 13. Harried, who just completed his 21st season at Lake Clifton with the program's fourth state title, has worked with USA youth basketball in the past. He was part of gold medal-winning teams in the first FIBA Americas U-16 Championship (2009) in Mendoza, Argentina, and first FIBA U-17 World Championship (2010) in Hamburg, Germany. Harried also coached teams to wins in the 2005 and 2006 Nike Hoop Summits. Additionally, he served on the USA Basketball Men's Developmental National Team Committee from 2013 to 2016.

— Glenn Graham

PGA Tour

Woods to play in National at TPC Potomac this summer

Tiger Woods will return to the Maryland area this summer to play in the National at TPC Potomac. "I am really looking forward to being back in the D.C. area this summer playing in The National," Woods said Monday. The tournament will be held June 25-July 1. Woods, who last competed in the tournament in 2015, won in 2009 and 2012. After recovering from back surgery, Woods returned to competitive golf in November and has competed in six events with the PGA Tour. His best finish has been at the Valspar Championship in Florida, where he tied for second. Tickets are available at NationalGolfTournament.com.

Et cetera

Terps, Towson gymnasts qualify for regionals

The Maryland women's gymnastics team qualified for the postseason and will compete in the NCAA regionals in Raleigh, N.C., on April 7. Towson's Mary Elle Arduino, Tyra McKellar and Gabriella Yarussi also will be competing at the Raleigh regional. They qualified as individuals after the Tigers failed to qualify as a team. Arduino will compete in the all-around, while McKellar will compete on uneven bars and Yarussi on the balance beam. Towson's Cortni Baker is an alternate for vault, and Tess Zientek is an alternate for uneven bars. The Terps are coming off of an eighth-place finish at the Big Ten championships, where coach Brett Nelligan was named the conference's Coach of the Year. The Tigers finished fourth in the East Atlantic Gymnastics League championships at SECU Arena, where Arduino won the balance beam title with 9.95 points. The top 36-ranked teams qualify for regionals, and the regional assignments were announced by the NCAA on Monday.

— Pamela Wood

Women's college lacrosse: Emily Gillingham scored four goals to lead No. 9 Towson (7-2) to a 15-10 win over visiting Oregon (4-5). ... Sheila Nesselbush scored five goals and Julie Krupnick made 22 saves to help host No. 11 Northwestern (7-3) earn a 14-10 win over No. 12 Syracuse (6-4).

NFL: The Washington Redskins signed former Chicago Bears and Ravens linebacker Pernell McPhee. Terms of the contract were not disclosed. McPhee spent the past three seasons in Chicago, recording 14 sacks (six in 2015 and four the past two years), and had his highest single-season sack total (71/2) while with the Ravens in 2014. ... The Detroit Lions signed former Raven Jonathan Freeny , a free-agent linebacker who played with three teams last season. Freeny, 28, spent time with the New England Patriots , Ravens and New Orleans Saints , playing in a total of six games. He made 11 starts for the Patriots over two seasons from 2015 to 2016.

Baseball: The regular meeting of "Talkin' Baseball" will be held April 4 at 9 a.m. at Brighton Gardens, 7110 Minstrel Way, Columbia 21044. The speaker will be David Rapp, who will discuss his book, "Tinker to Evers to Chance: The Chicago Cubs and the Dawn of Modern America." Call 410-992-1186 for information.