Digest: Chase Kalisz crushes his 400 IM record at NCAAs

Georgia senior Chase Kalisz of Bel Air broke his three-year-old US Open and NCAA record in the 400 individual medley on Friday at the NCAA championships in Indianapolis.

Kalisz swam the distance in 3 minutes, 33.32 seconds, topping his previous best of 3:34.50, set at the 2014 NCAA championships.

He won silver in the long-course version of the event at the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Olympics, clocking in at 3:33.42.

Kalisz took the NCAA season off last year to train for the Olympics; he won the title in 2013 and 2014.

AD Paquette leaves Loyola; UM's Conyers gets 5th year

Jim Paquette, Loyola Maryland's assistant vice president and director of athletics, announced that he will step down in June 2017 to pursue new opportunities in college athletics and higher education. Paquette has served in his role at Loyola since 2010 and was recognized in June 2016 by the National Association of Collegiate Athletic Directors as an Under Armour I-AAA Athletics Director of the Year. Paquette, who serves as the third vice president for the I-AAA Athletics Directors Association, played a key role in securing Loyola's membership to the Patriot League, a move that allowed all of the university's teams to compete in the same conference for the first time.

Football: Maryland defensive back Denzel Conyers, whose senior year was cut short by a torn ACL three games into the 2016 season, announced Friday on Twitter that he has received another year of eligibility from the NCAA. "Prayers went up, and blessings came down. #Thankful #TrulyFavored," Conyers tweeted. Conyers, who started at safety for the Terps in DJ Durkin's first season as coach, was injured during the team's 30-24 double-overtime victory at Central Florida. The return of Conyers adds experience to a secondary that lost cornerbacks Will Likely III and Alvin Hill to graduation

Men's basketball: Less than 24 hours after parting ways with longtime coach John Thompson III, Georgetown officials began their search in earnest for a replacement Friday morning, with a handful of familiar Division I names under consideration, according to people familiar with the proceedings. Among the more intriguing candidates are Harvard coach Tommy Amaker, Notre Dame coach Mike Brey and Texas coach Shaka Smart, one person with knowledge of the situation confirmed while requesting anonymity because negotiations are in the nascent stages. Published reports also have indicated Patrick Ewing might be a candidate, although his interest remains in question, people close to him said, given his loyalty to the Thompson family.

—Gene Wang, The Washington Post

Men's lacrosse: Yale (4-3, 2-0 Ivy League) used a 5-0 run to break an 8-8 tie in the third quarter and held on to win 16-13 at No. 13 Princeton (5-3, 1-1). Jackson Morrill (McDonogh) had the first and last goal of the run with 12:50 and 5:01 left in the third quarter. Gavin McBride had a game-high five goals for Princeton, and Ben Reeves had four goals for Yale.

Women's lacrosse: Zan Biedenharn had a hat trick to lead No. 12 Virginia Tech (11-2) to a 19-5 win over host Campbell (3-8). ... Stephanie Asher (Glenelg) had four goals to lead No. 14 Elon (7-2) to a 15-6 victory over visiting Coastal Carolina (3-4). ... Kylie Ohlmiller had a hat trick to lead No. 9 Stony Brook (7-1) to a 9-7 victory over No. 10 Southern California (6-3).

Baseball: Junior right-hander Brian Shaffer (North Harford) tied a career-high with 10 strikeouts over eight innings and the Maryland offense scored five runs in the first two innings in a 7-2 win over No. 18 Michigan (16-5) in the Big Ten opener for both teams Friday night. The host Terps (14-7) moved to 9-0 at home and have won 13 of their past 15 games overall. Sophomore Marty Costes (Archbishop Curley) and junior Justin Morris of Edgewater homered in support of Shaffer, who has reached double digits in strikeouts in two consecutive games. Shaffer leads the Big Ten in strikeouts with 48; his ERA is 1.77. Costes had two hits and raised his team-high batting average to .357.

Colts cut ex-Raven Jones; Redskins add WR Quick

The Indianapolis Colts released former Ravens defensive tackle Arthur Jones. A six-year veteran, Jones was scheduled to cost the team $7.35 million next season. Indianapolis will save $5 million under the salary cap with the move.

More NFL: Washington continued to overhaul its wide receiver unit, adding former St. Louis and Los Angeles Ram Brian Quick, the team announced. A second-round pick out of Appalachian State in 2012, Quick had 41 catches for 564 yards in 2016.

—Mike Jones, The Washington Post

Roller Derby: Three Charm City Roller Girls teams — the Pigtown Butchers, Hampden Hons, and Dundalk Deviants — will compete in a tripleheader tonight at Skateland North Point, 1113 North Point Road, Dundalk. Doors will open at 7:30 p.m. First whistle is at 8 p.m. Seating is bring-your-own-chair general admission. Details at facebook@charmcityrollergirls.

