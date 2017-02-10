Digest: Olympic champ Centrowitz to run 2-miler at Millrose Games on Saturday

Olympic 1,500-meter champion Matthew Centrowitz (Broadneck), already a three-time Wanamaker Mile champion at the Millrose Games, will turn his attention to the Paavo Nurmi Two Miles at the 110th edition of the games on Saturday in New York.

Centrowitz, who became the first American man to take gold in the Olympic 1,500 meters since 1908, will line up against a field that includes Ryan Hill, the world indoor 3,000-meter silver medalist; Olympians Ben Blankenship, Hassan Mead, Mo Ahmed and Donn Cabral; and Ben True.

"I'm kind of excited about a couple of things," Centrowitz said in a news release. "One is about racing some of [coach] Jerry Schumacher's guys (Hill and Ahmed). I've heard they're going out to run a fast time, so it sounds like it will be set up for a fast race. There are not many opportunities to run a 2-mile, especially against those guys."

Centrowitz opened his 2017 season with a strong clocking of 7 minutes, 49.89 seconds in the 3,000 at the University of Washington Indoor Preview on Jan. 14 in Seattle.

By moving up in distance, Centrowitz said he is aiming to become more versatile and would like to keep his options open by the time 2020 comes around.

Matthew Centrowitz Patrick Smith / Getty Images Gold medalist Matthew Centrowitz of the United States stands on the podium during the medal ceremony for the men's 1,500 meters on Day 15 of the Rio 2016 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium on Aug. 20, 2016, in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

"As long as I'm having success in the 1,500 meters, which is such a signature event and fan favorite, I'll stay with it," he said in the news release. "I have spoken to [coach] Alberto [Salazar] and it's no secret that I'll probably do a 5K this outdoor season. If I do move up down the road it won't be such a foreign event, but a lot of my training is strength-based anyway."

The Paavo Nurmi Two Miles is an NYRR Millrose Games event named for the famous "Flying Finn," who won nine Olympic gold medals from 1920 to 1928. In 1925, Nurmi came to New York City and broke the world record in the 2,000 meters at The Armory. The event is also supported by Finland's Paavo Nurmi Games, which celebrates its 60th year on June 13.

Matthew Centrowitz ADRIAN DENNIS / AFP/Getty Images American Matthew Centrowitz celebrates winning the men's 1,500-meter final at the Rio 2016 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium in Rio de Janeiro on Aug. 20, 2016.

For Centrowitz, it means twice as many laps and twice as much time in front of an enthusiastic NYRR Millrose Games crowd. The American record of 8:07.41 by Galen Rupp, Centrowitz's Nike Oregon Project teammate, could be in play.

"I've noticed that I do a lot better when I put myself in a race to try and win rather than go for time," Centrowitz said. "I'm pleased where I'm at right now. I feel like I can run a fast time. Eight-oh-seven seems like a strong record. It's only four seconds off Mo [Farah's] world record. But if some of those guys get around that [pace] and I'm competitive I could be near it. But I'm more concerned about trying to beat those guys."

NFL: The Indianapolis Colts released linebacker D'Qwell Jackson (Maryland), 33, a move that will save the team about $5.5 million under the salary cap. Jackson started all three seasons he was with the Colts and was the defensive signal caller and leading tackler before missing the final four games of last season to serve a suspension for violating the league's performance-enhancing substance policy.

Redskins: A day after announcing Torrian Gray as their new defensive backs coach, the Washington Redskins hired James Rowe as his assistant. Rowe spent last season as the defensive coordinator at Division II's Valdosta (Ga.) State. Rowe played three years at South Florida, graduating in 2009.

—Mike Jones, The Washington Post

Men's soccer: Forward Eryk Williamson (Maryland) was among 20 players named to the U.S. roster for CONCACAF's under-20 championship tournament this month in Costa Rica.

Baseball: The New York Mets designated former Orioles minor league utility player Ty Kelly for assignment.

Laurel Park: There will be three carryovers when racing resumes today at 12:30 p.m. The Late Pick 5 will have a carryover of $4,703.58. The Super Hi 5 will have a carryover of $2,939.38 and the Rainbow 6 will have a carryover of $2,597.97.

College football: The Navy schedule released Thursday by the American Athletic Conference features five home games at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium: four conference games and a visit from service academy rival Air Force. CBS Sports Network will televise all five games. The Midshipmen will start the season Sept. 2, playing at Florida Atlantic in Lane Kiffin's debut as Owls coach. Navy will start conference play Sept. 9 at 3:30 p.m. against visiting Tulane. After a bye week, Cincinnati will appear on the Mids' schedule for the first time since 1956 and for just the third time ever as they visit Annapolis Sept. 23 for a 3:30 p.m. game.

Men's college basketball: Maryland junior guard Melo Trimble has been named to the Naismith Trophy Top 30 ... Salisbury (17-4, 12-2 Capital Athletic Conference) moved up two spots to No. 12 in the D3hoops.com poll.

Women's college lacrosse: Kate Weeks scored a game-high eight goals to lead No. 17 Boston College (2-0) to an 18-10 victory over host No.15 Massachusetts (0-1) on Wednesday. The Eagles opened a two-goal lead with a 12-6 run in the second half. Weeks had a team-high five goals in Boston College's opener, a 19-8 victory over Holy Cross on Saturday.