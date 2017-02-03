Roughly Speaking podcast: Booze and books
Sports Olympics

Digest: Maryland Swimming Hall of Fame to induct Katie Hoff in May

From Sun staff and news services
Former NBAC swimmer and three-time Olympic medalist Katie Hoff will receive

Former North Baltimore Aquatic Club swimmer and three-time Olympic medalist Katie Hoff headlines a four-member class that will be inducted into Maryland Swimming's Hall of Fame this spring.

Hoff, who moved with her family to Towson in 2003, qualified for the 2004 Games in Athens at age 15, though she did not medal in either of her events. Four years later, in Beijing, Hoff earned a silver medal in the 400-meter freestyle and a bronze in the 400 individual medley and 4x200 freestyle relay.

The May 6 luncheon at Bryn Mawr also will honor Hood men's and women's coach Don Feinberg, former Johns Hopkins coach George Kennedy and NBAC senior coach Paul Yetter.

Et cetera

Severna Park alumnus Shillinglaw to retire as Delaware men's lacrosse coach

Bob Shillinglaw knows that by announcing his plan Thursday to step down at the end of his 39th year as head coach at Delaware and 42nd overall, he would provoke a certain amount of hoopla and nostalgia. But he prefers that his retirement not be a distraction. "One thing I try to make very clear is that this is their experience, their year," the Severna Park native and graduate, who lives in Elkton, said Friday morning. "It shouldn't be about me; it should be about them." Shillinglaw, 64, has coached the most games in NCAA history. His career record with the Blue Hens is 303-295 and features 15 conference titles and four trips to the NCAA tournament between 2005 and 2011, including a run to the Final Four in 2007. Delaware has stumbled in the past five years, however, going 28-48 and qualifying for just one appearance in the Colonial Athletic Association tournament.

— Edward Lee

More men's college: Defending national champion Salisbury was picked as the preseason favorite to capture the Capital Athletic Conference title in a vote among the conference coaches. The Sea Gulls received seven first-place votes and 63 points. The other two first-place votes went to defending CAC champion York (57 points), which handed Salisbury its lone loss of the 2016 season with a 10-9 triumph in the CAC title game. Frostburg State earned 48 points to edge out Christopher Newport (45 points) for third place in the preseason poll. St. Mary's (28 points) was sixth in the nine-team league.

Women's college: Loyola Maryland and Navy are picked in the Patriot League preseason coaches poll to finish 1-2. The Greyhounds received 162 points and 18 first-place votes, compared with 141 and two for the Mids. Loyola senior defender Bailey Mathis was picked as the Preseason Defensive Player of the Year. The all-league preseason team includes Mathis, Loyola sophomore attacker Hannah Powers, Loyola junior midfielder Sabrina Tabasso, Loyola sophomore defender Kristen Yanchoris (Century), Navy junior midfielder Jenna Collins (River Hill) and Boston University senior goalkeeper Caroline Meegan (Dulaney).

LaxCon: After a successful showing in Baltimore two weeks ago, the US Lacrosse Convention will return to the Convention Center on Jan. 19-21, 2018, for the fourth straight year, US Lacrosse announced. The organization said last month's event, also known as "LaxCon," attracted 7,130 attendees, exceeding 7,000 for the third time in the past four years. A record 2,810 participants showed up for "Fan Fest."

Edward Lee

Baseball: Former Orioles pitcher Jeremy Guthrie signed a minor league contract with the Washington Nationals that includes an invitation to spring training. Guthrie, 37, last pitched in the majors for the Kansas City Royals in 2015. He spent last season pitching for the San Diego Padres and Miami Marlins' Triple-A affiliates.

Horse racing: M M G Stables' Grade 3 winner El Areeb, based at Laurel Park with trainer Cal Lynch, takes another step on the Triple Crown trail in today's $250,000 Withers (Grade 3) at Aqueduct.

Women's college basketball: Raven Bankston scored 17 points, but visiting Towson (11-10, 9-6 Colonial Athletic Association) fell, 83-55, to Elon (17-5, 9-1). The Phoenix finished on a 27-12 run.

NHL: The Washington Capitals reassigned forward Chandler Stephenson to the Hershey Bears of the American Hockey League.

Copyright © 2017, The Baltimore Sun, a Baltimore Sun Media Group publication | Place an Ad

Maryland Swimming Hall of Fame Class

KATIE HOFF ANDERSON is a two-time world record holder, 12-time World Championship medalist, three-time Olympic Medalist, 14-time United States National Champion and 18-time American record holder.  Specializing in middle to long distance freestyle races and both the 200- and 400-meter individual medley, Hoff dominated the competition in the mid 2000s. She made her first Olympic Team at age 15 swimming for the North Baltimore Aquatic Club and competed in Athens in 2004 in both individual medley races. Named the United States Olympic Committee Female Athlete of the Year in 2005 and 2007, Hoff was USA Swimming’s Female Swimmer of the Year from 2005 through 2007. She won a silver and two bronze medals in Beijing in 2008 and competed for teams in California and Florida before retiring from competitive swimming in 2015. 

DON FEINBERG is a coach who has left an indelible mark in Frederick County. Feinberg set a record for consecutive public high school wins – 136 – at Frederick High, serves as the head men’s and women’s Coach at Hood, and worked as the head age group coach at Monocacy Aquatic Club from 1981 to 1988, head coach from 1988 to 2000 and currently coaches there. Don has coached one junior national champion and two Olympic trial qualifiers, one of which, Beau Wiebel, placed sixth in the 200 and 400 IM and achieved a world ranking of seventh for the 1999-2000 season and a gold medal at World University Games. In 2001, Feinberg was inducted into the Frederick County Sports Hall of Fame for his achievements as an athlete and coach.

GEORGE KENNEDY is the recently retired head coach at Johns Hopkins.  During his 31-year tenure at Hopkins, Kennedy was a seven-time NCAA Division III Coach of the Year. Kenndy’s swimmers have won 31 NCAA titles and 24 conference titles. He was part of the 28 consecutive conference titles won by the Hopkins men's squad from 1971 to 1998, a streak that is tied for third longest streak in any sport in Division III history. Kennedy has been able to attract athletes who excel both in the pool and in the classroom at Hopkins. Beloved by his swimmers, Coach Kennedy’s influence was noted by inclusion in Fortune Magazine’s list of “The World’s 50 Greatest Leaders” in 2014.  

PAUL YETTER is the current senior coach at North Baltimore Aquatic Club. A seven-time member of USA Swimming’s National Team Coaching Staff, Yetter has represented the United States as an assistant coach at the 2008 Olympic Games, the 2007 Japan Open, the 2006 Pan Pacific Championships, and the 2005 World Championships. Additionally, Paul has served as the head women’s Coach of the 2007 Pan American Games, and most recently as the head men’s coach for the USA’s Youth World Championship Team at the 2013 Youth World Championships in Dubai. Yetter was Hoff's coach in 2004 when she qualified for the Athens Olympics at age 15, and again in 2008 when she qualified for the Beijing Olympics. From 2005 to 2008, under Yetter's guidance, Hoff set two long course world records and 18 American records while earning three individual Olympic medals and six world championship gold medals. During the 2007-2008 season, Hoff set at least one American record in nine different events. In 2007, Yetter was honored as USA Developmental Coach of the Year and USOC Developmental Coach of the Year for all Olympic sports.

26°