Digest: Maryland Swimming Hall of Fame to induct Katie Hoff in May

Former North Baltimore Aquatic Club swimmer and three-time Olympic medalist Katie Hoff headlines a four-member class that will be inducted into Maryland Swimming's Hall of Fame this spring.

Hoff, who moved with her family to Towson in 2003, qualified for the 2004 Games in Athens at age 15, though she did not medal in either of her events. Four years later, in Beijing, Hoff earned a silver medal in the 400-meter freestyle and a bronze in the 400 individual medley and 4x200 freestyle relay.

The May 6 luncheon at Bryn Mawr also will honor Hood men's and women's coach Don Feinberg, former Johns Hopkins coach George Kennedy and NBAC senior coach Paul Yetter.

Et cetera

Severna Park alumnus Shillinglaw to retire as Delaware men's lacrosse coach

Bob Shillinglaw knows that by announcing his plan Thursday to step down at the end of his 39th year as head coach at Delaware and 42nd overall, he would provoke a certain amount of hoopla and nostalgia. But he prefers that his retirement not be a distraction. "One thing I try to make very clear is that this is their experience, their year," the Severna Park native and graduate, who lives in Elkton, said Friday morning. "It shouldn't be about me; it should be about them." Shillinglaw, 64, has coached the most games in NCAA history. His career record with the Blue Hens is 303-295 and features 15 conference titles and four trips to the NCAA tournament between 2005 and 2011, including a run to the Final Four in 2007. Delaware has stumbled in the past five years, however, going 28-48 and qualifying for just one appearance in the Colonial Athletic Association tournament.

— Edward Lee

More men's college: Defending national champion Salisbury was picked as the preseason favorite to capture the Capital Athletic Conference title in a vote among the conference coaches. The Sea Gulls received seven first-place votes and 63 points. The other two first-place votes went to defending CAC champion York (57 points), which handed Salisbury its lone loss of the 2016 season with a 10-9 triumph in the CAC title game. Frostburg State earned 48 points to edge out Christopher Newport (45 points) for third place in the preseason poll. St. Mary's (28 points) was sixth in the nine-team league.

Women's college: Loyola Maryland and Navy are picked in the Patriot League preseason coaches poll to finish 1-2. The Greyhounds received 162 points and 18 first-place votes, compared with 141 and two for the Mids. Loyola senior defender Bailey Mathis was picked as the Preseason Defensive Player of the Year. The all-league preseason team includes Mathis, Loyola sophomore attacker Hannah Powers, Loyola junior midfielder Sabrina Tabasso, Loyola sophomore defender Kristen Yanchoris (Century), Navy junior midfielder Jenna Collins (River Hill) and Boston University senior goalkeeper Caroline Meegan (Dulaney).

LaxCon: After a successful showing in Baltimore two weeks ago, the US Lacrosse Convention will return to the Convention Center on Jan. 19-21, 2018, for the fourth straight year, US Lacrosse announced. The organization said last month's event, also known as "LaxCon," attracted 7,130 attendees, exceeding 7,000 for the third time in the past four years. A record 2,810 participants showed up for "Fan Fest."

— Edward Lee

Baseball: Former Orioles pitcher Jeremy Guthrie signed a minor league contract with the Washington Nationals that includes an invitation to spring training. Guthrie, 37, last pitched in the majors for the Kansas City Royals in 2015. He spent last season pitching for the San Diego Padres and Miami Marlins' Triple-A affiliates.

Horse racing: M M G Stables' Grade 3 winner El Areeb, based at Laurel Park with trainer Cal Lynch, takes another step on the Triple Crown trail in today's $250,000 Withers (Grade 3) at Aqueduct.

Women's college basketball: Raven Bankston scored 17 points, but visiting Towson (11-10, 9-6 Colonial Athletic Association) fell, 83-55, to Elon (17-5, 9-1). The Phoenix finished on a 27-12 run.

NHL: The Washington Capitals reassigned forward Chandler Stephenson to the Hershey Bears of the American Hockey League.