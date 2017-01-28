Digest: Speedskater Thomas Hong (Maryland, Atholton) wins silver medal at world juniors

Speedskater Thomas Hong (Maryland, Atholton) won the silver medal in the men's 500-meter A final Saturday in Innsbruck, Austria, becoming the United States' first men's Short Track World Junior Championships individual medalist since current USA World Cup team member John-Henry Krueger took silver and bronze in 2012.

Hong, a 2016-17 World Cup team member, won every race leading up to the 500-meter A final that he took part in. He led the first two laps of the final race before Hungary's Shaoang Liu made a pass for the lead.

After two individual events, Hong (21 points) is tied for third overall on the men's side with Alexander Shulginov of Russia.

Team USA's men's 3000-meter relay team finished second in its semifinal heat to advance to today's A final. The team of Aaron Heo, Brandon Kim, Benjamin Thornock and Hong unofficially finished third but moved to second after a penalty was assessed to Team Russia.

April Shin of Rockville finished fifth in her 1500 semifinal heat, and Gabriella Hachem of North Potomac finished sixth in her 1500 semifinal heat.

Et cetera

Ovechkin named one of NHL's top 100 of all time

The NHL included Washington Capitals captain Alex Ovechkin in its top 100 players of all time, announcing it at a ceremony in Los Angeles as part of this weekend's All-Star Game festivities. In honor of the NHL's 100th year, the league compiled a list of the top 100 players in its history, and Ovechkin was one of six current NHLers to make the list, joining the Pittsburgh Penguins' Sidney Crosby, Florida Panthers' Jaromir Jagr and Chicago Blackhawks' Jonathan Toews, Patrick Kane and Duncan Keith. Ovechkin is also the only lifetime Capital to make the cut. Former Capitals on the list include Mike Gartner, Sergei Fedorov, Scott Stevens, Adam Oates and Jagr. Ovechkin, a six-time Maurice "Rocket" Richard Trophy winner as the league's leading goal scorer, has 548 goals and 463 assists in 888 games. The ceremony started with actor Jon Hamm, the event's host, making a joke about the Capitals never winning a Stanley Cup and then flubbing Ovechkin's name, calling him Sergei Ovechkin.

— Isabelle Khurshudyan, The Washington Post

More NHL: The Capitals reassigned forward Chandler Stephenson to Hershey of the American Hockey League.

Minor league basketball: The Baltimore Shuckers of the Central Basketball Association announced that Kendall Allison (Southside) will return for a second season.

Women's lacrosse: Four former Maryland players were selected to the 15-player U.S. national team that will compete in the World Games on July 26-30 in Wroclaw, Poland. Midfielders Taylor Cummings '16 (McDonogh) and Katie Schwarzmann '13 (Century) and defenders Megan Douty '15 and Alice Mercer '16 (Century) were named to the team, which also includes midfielder Allyson Carey (Vanderbilt '12, John Carroll), midfielder Kelly Rabil (formerly Berger) (James Madison '07, Hammond) and defender Kristen Carr (North Carolina '10, Mercy).