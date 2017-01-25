Digest: Ex-Terp Han Xiao to chair USOC Athletes' Advisory Council

Table tennis player Han Xiao, a 2008 Maryland graduate, was voted chair of the United States Olympic Committee Athletes' Advisory Council during the AAC's quadrennial leadership election, which took place at the council's quarterly meeting in New Orleans on Saturday.

A member of the USOC AAC since 2013, Xiao represented Team USA in four world championships and the 2007 Pan American Games. He was a member of the USA Table Tennis board of directors from 2008 to 2016, and served as one of two athlete services coordinators for Team USA at the Olympic Games Rio 2016.

Xiao has degrees in computer science and general business, and works for an IT firm in Bethesda.

Olympic fencer Cody Mattern (2004) and three-time Paralympic sitting volleyball player Katie Holloway (2008, 2012, 2016) were selected as vice chairs. Rounding out the newly elected six-person at-large leadership group are wrestler Jordan Holm, Paralympic track cyclist Sam Kavanagh (2012) and three-time Olympic race walker John Nunn (2004, 2012, 2016).

The AAC is responsible for broadening communication between the USOC and active athletes, and serves as a source of input and advice to the organization's board of directors. The AAC is led by a leadership group consisting of one chair, two vice chairs and three at-large representatives.

The council contains at least one athlete from each Olympic and Pan American Games sport in which the United States participates, as well as eight athletes representing Paralympic sport organizations. Athletes on the council must have represented the U.S. in Olympic, Paralympic, Pan American or other major international competition within the last 10 years.

NHL

Capitals shut out by Senators' Condon, 3-0

As far as Mike Condon was concerned, it was about time the Ottawa Senators bet the Washington Capitals. Condon stopped 31 shots for his fourth shutout of the season, leading the host Senators to a 3-0 victory over the Capitals on Tuesday night. The goalie had been solid in the two previous meetings, 2-1 and 1-0 losses, but was happy to finally come out with a victory against the league's top team. "We've had some good defensive efforts and finally we were able to knock them off," Condon said. "It's one of the hottest teams in the league and I thought we did a really great job all around." Chris Kelly, Bobby Ryan and Zack Smith scored for the Senators, who improved to 6-1-1 in their past eight. Phillipp Grubauer made 31 saves as the Capitals lost in regulation for the first time since Dec. 27 at the New York Islanders. They were 12-0-2 since. Washington was shut out for the third time this season, and first since a 3-0 loss to the Islanders at home on Dec. 1. "We couldn't get a spark to get any energy on our bench," Capitals coach Barry Trotz said. "We had a pretty good run so we'll have to start a new one. Before the start of the game, the Senators inducted Bryan Murray into its Ring of Honour. Murray is the first inductee. His portrait is featured on a pillar in the 300 Level of the Canadian Tire Centre. Murray spent time as both coach and general manager with the Senators and is now a senior hockey advisor with the organization. The 74-year-old made his NHL coaching debut with the Capitals in 1981 and spent 8 1/2 seasons with the organization. His 343 wins remain a Capitals record.

More Capitals: Right wing T.J. Oshie was named the league's Third Star of the Week. ... Washington recalled forward Chandler Stephenson from the Hershey Bears of the American Hockey League.

Et cetera

Edmondson named football coach at Century

Todd Edmondson, a former Carroll County football standout who coached North Carroll for two seasons, was named coach at Century. Edmondson replaces Jim Holzman, who coached the Knights for eight years before resigning in December with a 42-40 overall record and two playoff appearances. Century was 8-3 overall and 4-1 in Carroll County last season, earning its first playoff berth since 2009. Edmondson graduated from Westminster in 2002 and was a two-time Carroll County Times all-county linebacker with the Owls before playing at Shepherd. He received his first head coaching position in 2014 at North Carroll and helped the Panthers to a 9-3 record that included a playoff win at home for the first time in program history before playing in the Class 1A West final. In 2015, North Carroll beat Manchester Valley in Week 10 to make the playoffs despite a 3-7 record. The Panthers lost to the Mavericks in the region semifinals that year. The school closed in 2016. Last season, he coached South Carroll's running backs.

--Megan Woodward, Baltimore Sun Media Group