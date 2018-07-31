10-year-old 'Superman' shatters Michael Phelps' 23-year-old record

To defeat a legendary swimmer such as Michael Phelps, whose many records are nearly impossible to outdo, it would take a superhero like Aquaman — or even Clark Kent.

Clark Kent Apuada — nicknamed “Superman,” of course — is more than just a 10-year-old paddling about in his middle school swim meets. The swimming wunderkind out of Carmel-by-the-Sea, Calif., shattered Phelps’ meet record in the 100-meter butterfly at the Far Western Long Course Championship on Sunday in his home state, winning with a time of 1 minute, 9.38 seconds.

Phelps, who has amassed 28 Olympic medals in his career, swam a 1:10.48 in 1995 — more than a second slower than Apuada. No one had touched the Baltimore-born swimmer’s record since.

"This kid is unlike any other young man that I've ever coached," said Dia Riana, Clark’s coach, via CNN. "He's always stood out. He's just, he's kind of a savant of sorts."

Apuada, who has been swimming competitively for only four years, won all seven of his races, including the 50- and 100-meter freestyles, the 50-meter fly, the 50- and 100-meter backstroke,s and the 200-meter individual medley. All but the 50 fly were personal bests.

