Will Michael Phelps swim against a Great White during Discovery's Shark Week?

Back in March, the Discovery Channel teased that Olympic champ Michael Phelps, who grew up in Rodgers Forge, would participate in Shark Week. But the network didn't make clear what he would do.

At the time, Discovery President Rich Ross said he's intrigued about seeing the fastest human swimmer interact with nature's fastest. Ross said that perhaps Phelps could be persuaded to get into a cage underwater wwith a Great White.

A news release from the Discovery Channel this week makes it sound like he'll be swimming with -- or against -- a shark:

They are one of the fastest and most efficient predators on the planet: Sharks. He is our greatest champion to ever get in the water: Michael Phelps. 39 world records. 23 Olympic golds. But he has one competition left to win. An event so monumental no one has ever attempted it before. The world’s most decorated athlete takes on the ocean’s most efficient predator: Phelps V Shark – the race is on!

The episode is scheduled to air on July 23 at 8 p.m. and is posted on Discovery's listings that night as:

PHELPS VS. SHARK: GREAT GOLD VS GREAT WHITE