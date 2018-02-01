Sport-by-sport previews for the 2018 Winter Olympics
A sport-by-sport synopsis of the medal favorites, storylines and Americans to watch during the Winter Olympics.
-
American athletes to watch in the 2018 Winter Olympics
Breaking down the top U.S. competitors in the Pyeongchang Games.
-
Biathlon: Martin Fourcade playing for keeps this time
Martin Fourcade regularly gives away his World Cup biathlon medals to fans after races. But don’t expect France’s star biathlete to give away any bronze, silver or gold hardware that he wins at the Pyeongchang Olympics. He’s keeping those for himself. “I love to give medals to the kids,” Fourcade...
-
Bobsledding: In uncertain year, sport searching for star
This could be the most uncertain Olympic bobsled competition in some time. The most wide open, too. In 2014, it was widely expected that Russia would be tough to beat in the two- and four-man races. And it was, with Alexandr Zubkov winning gold in both events, only to have those medals stripped...
-
Cross-country skiing: Marit Bjoergen looks to continue dominance
Marit Bjoergen is heading to the Winter Games in South Korea looking for a three-peat of her three-peat. Bjoergen, the most successful women’s cross-country skier in history, has won three gold medals in each of the past two Winter Games and will be looking to make it three in a row when the Pyeongchang...
-
U.S. figure skating: Nathan Chen favored for more than jumps
United States men’s figure skating history at the Olympics is gilded with gold. Nathan Chen has his sights set on some more. At 18 and already a two-time national champion, Chen is among the favorites for the Pyeongchang Games. Some say there are five reasons why: the number of quadruple jumps...
-
World figure skating: Canada the power heading into games
The Maple Leaf could be on frequent display above the medals podium at the Pyeongchang Olympics. Canada heads to South Korea with the strongest overall figure skating team and with medal contenders in all four individual events. That’s well ahead of expectations for the United States, which would...
-
Men's hockey: ‘Wide open’ ice without NHL
When Willie Desjardins coached Canada’s 2010 world junior team stacked with future NHL players Taylor Hall, Jordan Eberle, Brayden Schenn, Alex Pietrangelo and goaltenders Jake Allen and Martin Jones, it took a wild final game with John Carlson scoring in overtime to win the gold medal for the...
-
Women's hockey: U.S. seeks chance at golden redemption
Four years is a long time to wait for a second chance. For some, the chance for golden redemption has been much longer. The United States women’s hockey team has not won Olympic gold since the sport was added to the games in 1998. The Americans have since watched their biggest rival — Canada —...
-
Luge: Uphill battle vs. Germany, but U.S. is making strides
There’s some sort of mystical power when it comes to Germany and luge. Germany has more sliding tracks than any other nation, and it always seems to be ahead of the rest of the world when it comes to technology and any other innovation that can be used to get a sled down the ice faster than anyone...
-
Nordic combined: Eric Frenzel planning to soar even higher
Five-time World Cup winner and Olympic gold medalist Eric Frenzel will be aiming to continue his dominance of Nordic combined at the Pyeongchang Olympics. The 29-year-old German won the normal hill event in Sochi and finished 10th in the large hill competition after falling ill. He came back to...