Phelps teams with Huggies for 'Huggies Little Swimmers,' water safety

Michael Phelps leaned into the microphone and calmly announced that he will be training for 2032, when he will be 56 years old. However, it is not the type of training that you might expect from the 23-time Olympic gold medalist.

“Oh, not me,” Phelps says in the ad for Huggies. “I am training Boomer and all the babies around the world to be the best swimmers that they can be.”

Michael Phelps is teaming up with Huggies to promote a new product, Huggies Little Swimmers.

“I am partnering with Huggies Little Swimmers to inspire parents and babies everywhere to safely engage in more water play.”

Kimberly-Clark Corp., the company behind Huggies, used Facebook to promote the product by having a fake news conference with Phelps, his wife, Nicole and his son, Boomer.

Phelps is training his son, Boomer, to swim at a young age.

"It's never too early to introduce your babies to the water," Phelps says in the ad.

When asked if he was looking forward to training with his dad, 1-year old Boomer moaned before Phelps added, “I hope that’s a yes.”

Although Phelps may be too old for the 2032 Summer Games, it looks like Phelps is eager to let Boomer to carry on the family legacy.