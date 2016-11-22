Phelps again signals that he's done with competitive swimming

In the latest sign that he’s done racing, Michael Phelps told reporters before Monday night’s Golden Goggle awards that he had removed himself from drug testing required by USA Swimming.

Later, during a ceremony at which he won three awards including USA Swimming’s Male Athlete of the Year, Phelps again said he was “done competitive swimming.”

Phelps, raised in Rodgers Forge, left the slightest wiggle room at the Olympics in Rio de Janeiro, saying the 2016 Games were “probably” his last. His wife and mother also hinted, perhaps lightheartedly, they’d love to see him compete again in Tokyo in 2020.

But after he finished winning five gold medals and six medals overall, extending his career records in both categories, Phelps said he had created the perfect conclusion to his career.

He could still re-enter drug testing as he did six months before his previous return to competition in 2014. But for the foreseeable future at least, the greatest swimmer ever is finished.