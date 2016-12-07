Michael Phelps to get special honor from Sports Illustrated at ceremony

Although LeBron James is getting Sports Illustrated's Sportsperson of the Year award, Michael Phelps' phenomenal year won't go unrecognized at an event next week that will celebrate both athletes.

The recently retired swimmer and most decorated Olympian will get a special honor at Monday's event at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, N.Y.

Comedian JB Smoove will host the event.

Others being honored include football legend Jim Brown and basketball great Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, recently honored with the Presidential Medal of Freedom.