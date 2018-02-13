How Marylanders are performing in the 2018 Winter Olympics

Maame Biney: The native of Accra, Ghana’s capital, moved into her father’s Rockville home at age 5 before relocating to her current residence of Reston, Va. She was eliminated from the 500 meters in short-track speedskating Tuesday. Biney still has another event left in Pyeongchang, as she also qualified for the 1,500 meters, which begins Saturday.

Summer Britcher: The luger, daughter of a Baltimore City Fire Department battalion chief, finished 19th overall after a rough fourth run Tuesday. However, she set a track record Monday in her second heat.

Thomas Hong: The short-track speedskater is an Atholton graduate and University of Maryland student whose family immigrated from South Korea to Howard County in 2001 and settled in Laurel. He’s expected to contend in the 500-meter race and the 5,000-meter relay on Feb. 22.

Haley Skarupa: The high-scoring hockey forward from Rockville played for both her coed team at Wootton, in the Maryland Scholastic Hockey League and the Washington Pride, an all-female college prep team out of Washington. The U.S. team won its first two games and plays its final preliminary Thursday.