Roger Federer is stunningly bounced from U.S. Open by 55th-ranked John Millman

In one of the biggest upsets in tennis history, 20-time Grand Slam champion Roger Federer fell to unseeded Aussie John Millman, 3-6, 7-5, 7-6 (9-7), 7-6 (7-3), in a fourth-round U.S. Open match that ended at 12:52 a.m. Tuesday.

Federer, the No. 2 seed and five-time Open champion, hit a forehand long for the last of his 77 unforced errors to lose to Millman, ranked 55th in the world.

“It was very hot tonight, and I just felt that I couldn’t get air,” said Federer, who lost for the first time at America’s Grand Slam to a player ranked outside the world’s top 50. “I just struggled in the conditions tonight. It’s one of the first times it’s happened to me.”

Jason DeCrow / AP Roger Federer hangs head during U.S. Open match late Monday night. Roger Federer hangs head during U.S. Open match late Monday night. (Jason DeCrow / AP)

The shocking defeat in a match that lasted 3 hours, 35 minutes marks Federer’s earliest Open exit since a fourth-round loss to Spain’s Tommy Robredo in 2013.

Instead of a widely anticipated quarterfinal showdown between Federer and 13-time Grand Slam winner Novak Djokovic, Millman will face Djokovic in the Aussie’s first quarterfinal at a major tournament.

Federer, 37, appeared on his way to a routine victory after he broke Millman’s serve in the second game of the match and went on to win the opening set. He would never win another. His usually impeccable timing deserted him in the next three sets, and he failed to control his normally potent serve.

“It was hot,” Federer said when asked about his serving problems. “When you feel like that, everything is off.”

Jason DeCrow / AP Roger Federer couldn't take the heat at Arthur Ashe Monday night. Roger Federer couldn't take the heat at Arthur Ashe Monday night. (Jason DeCrow / AP)

Federer believes the roof built in 2016 to cover Arthur Ashe Stadium in the event of rain was a factor. The roof was not closed during the match.

“Since the roof is on that there is no air circulation in the stadium,” he said. “I think that makes it a totally different U.S. Open.”

Millman, 29, fought off a set point in the third set tiebreak and took the set when a Federer forehand sailed wide.

Owing to fatigue, Federer often used drop shots in the final two sets in an effort to end points quickly. But Millman, a fine mover, repeatedly tracked down those shots and converted them into winners.

“John was able to deal with the conditions better,” Federer said. “He comes from one of the most humid places on earth, Brisbane. I knew I was in for a tough one. Maybe when you feel like that, you start missing chances. That was disappointing.”

Federer served 10 double faults in the match, including back-to-back double faults in the fourth set tiebreak to give Millman a 4-1 lead. Minutes later, Federer hit a forehand wide to give Millman five match points. Federer fought off two of the match points before his final errant shot gave Millman an unlikely victory that left the crowd in stunned disbelief.

The only tennis upsets in this decade comparable to Federer’s loss would be Lukas Rosol’s second-round win over Rafael Nadal in five sets at Wimbledon in 2012 and Roberta Vinci’s three-set defeat of Serena Williams in the 2015 U.S. Open semifinals when Williams tried to complete a Grand Slam.