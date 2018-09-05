Rafael Nadal barely survives epic four-plus hour match against Dominic Thiem and advances to U.S. Open semifinals

In the longest match of this year’s U.S. Open, No. 1 seed Rafael Nadal survived a five-set slugfest against No. 9 Dominic Thiem, 0-6, 6-4, 7-5, 6-7 (4-7), 7-6 (7-5), to advance to the semifinals.

The grueling battle, which lasted 4 hours, 49 minutes, was tied 5-5 in the final-set tiebreak until Nadal ended a rally with a forehand volley. On match point, Thiem hit a forehand smash long to conclude the quarterfinal at 2:03 a.m. Wednesday.

In Friday’s semifinals, Nadal faces No. 3 Juan Martin del Potro, who defeated 10th-seeded American John Isner in four sets Tuesday afternoon.

Julian Finney / Getty Images Rafael Nadal of Spain celebrates his five-set win late Tuesday night.

Nadal won despite being blanked in an opening set for the first time since the 2017 Miami Open. He won that match against Phillip Kohlschreiber in three sets.

“It was a very tough start, but the only thing I was thinking was finish this set and try to play better the rest of the match,” said Nadal, the defending Open champion who also won the title in 2010 and 2013.

Thiem, who turned 25 on Monday, blasted 74 winners to Nadal’s 55. After the first set at Arthur Ashe Stadium, he appeared poised to avenge his straight-sets loss to Nadal in the French Open in June.

Although Nadal rallied to win sets two and three, he could not conquer Thiem until the fifth set tiebreak. The U.S. Open is the only Grand Slam event that plays a tiebreak in the final set.

Nadal narrowly avoided the fate of his longtime rival, second-seeded Roger Federer, who lost to unseeded Australian John Millman in a fourth-round shocker.

Nadal improved his career record against Thiem to 8-3 in their first-ever meeting ever on a surface other than clay. It’s a match that tennis fans won’t soon forget.