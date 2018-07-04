Top of the heap: Joey Chestnut wins Coney Island chomp-off (again!) with 74 hot dogs

Joey Chestnut proved it again: He’s second to bun.

The king of competitive eating slammed down a record 74 franks in steamy Coney Island to easily capture his 11th Nathan’s Famous Hot Dog contest in the last 12 years. He gobbled up 10 more than the next-closest chomper in the annual Fourth of July throwdown.

“Oh, my God, I got in a vicious rhythm,” a sweaty Chestnut said. “I was feeling good today. I think I get out of bed because I love to eat. I tried to have fun and enjoy the food.”

James Keivom / NEW YORK DAILY NEWS Competitors go head to head at this years eat-off. Competitors go head to head at this years eat-off. (James Keivom / NEW YORK DAILY NEWS)

Chestnut, 34, of San Jose, Calif., pulled away from the competition Wednesday by the midway mark of the 10-minute contest to win yet again. He zipped past his record mark set last year — a staggering 72 hot dogs in the seaside feeding frenzy. He takes home the championship belt and $10,000.

Miki Sudo scarfed down 37 hot dogs for her fifth consecutive tube steak triumph on the women’s side of the competition.