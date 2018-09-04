Alex Smith isn't NFL's best at anything, but 'he's pretty damn good' at everything

Kirk Cousins was all but gone. That much seemed certain as December turned into January and Washington passing game coordinator Kevin O'Connell buried himself in the video of potential replacements. At the time the team didn't know where it would find its next quarterback. Free agency? A trade? The draft? O'Connell had the assignment of watching game film for every possibility, writing up evaluations in case the front office wanted assessments.

Somewhere in this collage of highlights O'Connell found himself watching Kansas City's Alex Smith . O'Connell had seen a lot of Smith's work over the years. They had known each other nearly two decades before, back when they were high school stars in the San Diego area, teenagers headed to the NFL . Last season, O'Connell spliced many of Smith's plays into the weekly highlight films he made for his quarterbacks, showing other teams' passers doing the right things.

But this time O'Connell was assessing Smith as a candidate, comparing the Chiefs quarterback to the other possibilities on his list. And while he noticed traits he expected to find, things such as accuracy, mobility and intelligence, there was something else that jumped from the screen.

"You can watch tape and see when [a quarterback] is not in control of everything or doesn't have a great handle on what the team is trying to do offensively," O'Connell says. "But with Alex you can see from the tape that he's in complete control and command."

What's the price of stability in an organization that has been filled with chaos? Washington is paying Smith $94 million over the next four years to bring serenity. Of all the things he might do as the team's quarterback, the most essential could be his ability to handle disaster as if it is nothing. How long has this team needed that?

"When Alex has a bad play, it won't affect him for the next play," Washington's head coach Jay Gruden says. "If he has a great game, it won't affect him for the next game. He's always going to be the same guy day in and day out - willing to work and be coached. He's still learning a lot in his 14 years [in the NFL], even though he's been through a lot.

"He's that type of guy."

Play long enough in the NFL without going to the Super Bowl, and there are bound to be lots of criticisms. The biggest complaints about Smith are that he is just a "game manager" who is not aggressive enough, that he is too worried about not being intercepted and won't push the ball down the field, that he can get a team to the postseason but can't win the big playoff games.

But when you're a franchise that has only played five postseason games in 18 years, as Washington has, winning big playoff games isn't as essential as simply getting to them. As O'Connell says: "We're all looking for the guy that's accurate, that makes good decisions with the football and manages the chaos of an NFL game with the substitutions, formations and the offensive adjustments. If that's a game manager, that's what we're looking for."

It might not be exciting to say an asset of Washington's quarterback is that he is the adult in the room. Certainly many around the league don't expect much from Washington. Many preseason predictions have the Redskins finishing last in the NFC East . Reviews from outside about the impact Smith will have on his new team are tepid.

Former Dallas Cowboys quarterback and current CBS analyst Tony Romo: "They'll do fine there."

Ex-quarterback, now CBS analyst, Boomer Esiason: "I wish he was on Jacksonville. . . . If he was on Jacksonville, they'd have a chance."

But with a strong if unspectacular offensive supporting cast, Washington needs someone who makes the players around him better. As O'Connell spent those January days watching tape of every possible quarterback who might be available, he wrote a report about Smith praising him as a player who won't break.

"There are so many ebbs and flows to an NFL season - forget an NFL game," O'Connell says. "In a season where Monday morning [after a loss] comes around, you need your foundation, you need your rock, your leadership, and if that's your starting quarterback, you're going to be in a much better spot than if it's not."

Ask around the Washington's locker room what Smith brings most to the team's offense, and the answer is usually some form of: "He extends the play."

Smith is not a runner like Robert Griffin III or Cam Newton, but he is quick enough, even at 34, to frequently evade the defense's initial pass rush. A good play-extender not only creates opportunities where none initially existed, but he also wears down defenders who anticipate plays lasting a finite number of seconds. "He makes me run around a lot more than I want to," said Washington linebacker Mason Foster, who spent much of training camp chasing plays Smith kept stretching until the defense collapsed.

Gruden hopes for three or four such plays each game, moments where all pass catchers are covered and Smith runs around until the defense loosens. He considers Green Bay's Aaron Rodgers to be the best at this. Seattle's Russell Wilson is a close second. Smith, he believes, is third.