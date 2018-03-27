NFL, Orlando likely to punt on Pro Bowl decision

The NFL and Orlando are still dating when it comes to a third-year option for the Pro Bowl.

No decision is expected to be reached during the annual NFL meetings in Orlando this week, according to sources close to the process. A more logistical place would be Atlanta, site of the spring meetings in late May.

Tea leaves indicate there are no impediments in the process for Orlando to secure the Pro Bowl for the third consecutive year.

It seems to be a viable marriage for both entities. The league has used the game to launch a number of neighborhood engagement events, including a tree-planting ceremony in Orlando’s West Lakes community last January.

NFL representatives also participated in repairing a community garden in Parramore and creating a community garden at the Rosemont Community Center.

“We’ve always been looking at this as a three-year investment,” said Steve Hogan, chief executive officer of Florida Citrus Sports.

Some of the details that would need to be worked out would be funding components from the City of Orlando and Orange County through tourist tax resources.

Orlando hosted the Pro Bowl last January. ESPN and ABC provided a simulcast for the event for the first time ever. ESPN Deportes also televised the game, and a live stream was available on WatchESPN.

The NFL announced a “tickets distributed” number of 51,019, a decent number that likely dipped on game day because of the uncooperative efforts of drippy Mother Nature that day.

Hogan is expecting to meet with officials from in-state NFL teams this week in hopes of locking in dates for an exhibition or regular-season game at Camping World Stadium, in addition to hosting dual practices.

Local officials have been particularly active courting the Tampa Bay Bucs. Mayor Buddy Dyer and Allen Johnson, executive director of Orlando Venues, joined a small group that visited the Bucs facility last season to discuss possibilities.

