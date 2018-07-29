Jets QB Sam Darnold is not happy about missing training camp as holdout hits Day 3: sources

Sam Darnold is not a happy camper.

The Jets rookie quarterback was still holding out on the third practice of training camp Sunday, but make no mistake: Darnold is ticked off about not being on the field with his team, according to sources.

Offsets language — which would provide the team financial protection if it cut Darnold at any point in the first three years of his four-year rookie deal — was the core issue of the contract impasse with CAA agent Jimmy Sexton.

Sexton and CAA were fuming after No. 1 overall pick Baker Mayfield agreed to a deal with the Browns that included offsets, according to sources, because they lost leverage for Darnold.

Offsets in the No. 3 draft pick's fully guaranteed four-year deal for $30.2 million would prevent the 21-year-old from "double dipping" — earning two paychecks from two different teams after being cut by the one that drafted him.

After losing on the offset issue, Sexton used red herrings to save face, including voidable guarantees.

Mark Lennihan / AP Sam Darnold Sam Darnold (Mark Lennihan / AP)

The Jets are one of a handful of teams (about three others) that tie guarantee forfeitures to PED/steroid/conduct detrimental to the team fines as a means to void a guarantee.

So it's not as if Darnold would lose his guaranteed $30 million for wearing his socks too high or keeping his jersey untucked.

The same language exists in contracts for all Jets players, including CAA clients Darron Lee & Avery Williamson.

In fact, Sexton, who represents Avery Williamson, agreed to the Jets' guarantee-void structure when he brokered a deal for the linebacker this offseason. Darnold's contract contains the same language.

Darnold's situation is about Sexton and CAA selling a win to the quarterback... after they lost on the offsets issue.

In the meantime, Darnold and the Jets suffer.

-- Manish Mehta