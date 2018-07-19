NFL, NFLPA agree to freeze enforcement of new national anthem policy pending ongoing discussions

The NFL is taking a knee when it comes to implementing the league’s new national anthem policy.

The NFL and NFL Players Association have come to a “standstill agreement” regarding the NFL’s revised anthem policy and the NFL’s grievance against the league, the two sides announced in a joint statement Thursday evening.

As part of the agreement, the new rule requiring players and league personnel to stand for the national anthem has been put on hold pending further discussions between the NFL and NFLPA over the course of the next several weeks.

The joint statement comes only hours after it was reported the Dolphins implemented a “Proper Anthem Conduct” policy for the coming season. The new team rule states Miami players who protest on the field during the national anthem could receive up to a four-game suspension.

According to BuzzFeed, the joint agreement between the NFL and NFLPA will also nullify the Dolphins’ anthem policy.

The NFL will likely hope to resolve the national anthem controversy before its annual Hall of Fame Game on Aug. 2.

