Need to fix your Fantasy team after Week 1? Check out these waiver wire pickups for Week 2

With Week 1 in the books we Fantasy Football owners need to keep our emotions in check and refrain from making rash decisions. Don’t worry. Players like Kareem Hunt and David Johnson are going to bounce back from their lackluster performances. When it comes to players who’ve already proven that they are special, we shouldn’t overreact. When it comes to overreactions, working the waiver wire after Week 1 is a bit different. There’s a fine line between reading too much into big-time opening week performances and investing in a very talented player who can help you for the rest of the season. You don’t want to overreact but at the same time you don’t want to miss out on Fantasy Football’s next big “thing”. You don’t want to be the guy or gal who tells everyone “yeah, I could have picked that guy off of the waiver wire, but I went with player X instead.” Just make sure if you make an early season waiver wire move, you don’t drop a player who can potentially help you in the long run too quickly, just because of an emotional knee-jerk reaction. (Ownership percentages from CBS sports.com)

Dustin Bradford / Getty Images Broncos QB Case Keenum is a player you should look to add to your roster if you need quarterback help. Broncos QB Case Keenum is a player you should look to add to your roster if you need quarterback help. (Dustin Bradford / Getty Images)

Case Keenum, QB, Broncos, (39 percent)

Keenum is a very serviceable backup Fantasy QB. I’m not loving the three interceptions he threw in Week 1, but he also threw for 329 yards and three TDs. He’s got two very good WRs in Emmanuel Sanders and Demaryius Thomas and he faces the Raiders and the Chiefs at home two of the next three weeks.

Waiver Priority: Low depending on your Fantasy team’s needs. Carson Wentz owners who aren’t happy with the backup QBs they drafted might want to take a chance on Keenum.

T.J. Yeldon, RB, Jaguars, (23 percent)

The Jaguars are painting Leonard Fournette’s hamstring injury as “minor” but the second-year back was hampered with an ankle issue for much of last season and has dealt with a myriad of injuries dating back to his college days. Fournette owners need to pick up Yeldon as a handcuff. All other Fantasy players with room on their bench should consider adding Yeldon as well. Based on Fournette’s injury history Yeldon could be the Jaguars’ starting RB in any given week, and as we saw last season they are a run-first team.

Waiver Priority: Medium. You can never have enough RBs on your team. He’s also a good stash in PPR leagues as last season’s 30 catches would suggest.

Phillip Lindsay, RB, Broncos, (2 percent)

I was all in on Royce Freeman this preseason but Lindsay has me worried. He’s a good pass protector, which will ensure continued playing time. Lindsay also runs the ball with purpose. He’s elusive and piles on yards after contact. Throw in the fact that he averaged just under 30 catches per season in college and it’s not that surprising that Lindsay played just three fewer snaps (26) than Freeman in Week 1.

Waiver Priority: Medium, but trending upward. At 5-8 190 he might not be able to carry the ball 20 times per game, but he caught a TD pass in Week 1 and is a dynamic player who should have an ongoing role in this offense. Devontae Booker owners should quickly dump him in favor of Lindsay. BTW, it’s too soon to give up on Royce Freeman.

Javorious “Buck” Allen, RB, Ravens, (16 percent)

Alex Collins inexplicably couldn’t run against a Bills defense that allowed the most rushing yards, TDs, and Fantasy points to opposing running backs last year and he also committed the Cardinal Sin of fumbling the ball. In came Kenneth Dixon, but he eventually did what he always does; hurt his knee. He’s expected to miss “some” time. Don’t overreact. Hold onto Collins, but Javorious “Buck” Allen is his backup and he’s rosterable.

Waiver Priority: A solid medium, especially in PPR scoring formats. In his last two full seasons (2015 and 2016) he’s averaged 61 targets and just over 45 catches.

Steven Senne / AP Patriots receiver Phillip Dorsett merits an add to your roster, but since New England mixes up their offense so often (other than feeding Rob Gronkowski) it's no guarantee he'll have games like he did Week 1. Patriots receiver Phillip Dorsett merits an add to your roster, but since New England mixes up their offense so often (other than feeding Rob Gronkowski) it's no guarantee he'll have games like he did Week 1. (Steven Senne / AP)

Phillip Dorsett, WR Patriots, (10 percent)

It’s with mixed emotions that I recommend Dorsett to you. Dorsett caught all seven of his targets in Week 1 for 66 yards, one of which was for a TD, and as a former first-round pick, we know he has considerable talent. However, would it surprise you if he caught three passes for 30 yards in Week 2? We all know that other than TE Rob Gronkowski, the Patriots offense is unpredictable in terms of who will be the main guy from week to week. Dorsett deserves to be added, but buyer beware.

Waiver Priority: Medium. There are certain offenses that we know will score a lot of points each year. You’ll want to own a piece of as many of them as you can. Until Tom Brady retires, the Patriots will be one of them.

John Brown, WR, Ravens, (47 percent)

Brown and Ravens QB Joe Flacco were clicking all preseason long, and as long as he remains healthy, he should have a very good season. Brown’s a big-play receiver whose career Fantasy production has been limited by injuries. Unfortunately his injuries take longer to heal due to the fact that he carries the sickle-cell trait. At present it’s dormant and Brown has no health issues. He scored a TD in Week 1 and averaged 14.7 yards per catch, which is right in line with his career average.

Waiver Priority: Medium. If Brown stays healthy he could approach 1,000 receiving yards and catch six to eight TD passes.

Quincy Enunwa, WR, Jets, (32 percent)