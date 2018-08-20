Colin Kaepernick’s lawyer believes Broncos GM John Elway crossed the line

John Elway told on himself.

Last week, the former Broncos great, and current general manager, put his foot in his mouth when reporters asked him about the chances of Colin Kaepernick becoming a Bronco, as Denver is in desperate need of help in the quarterback department.

“I don’t know if I’ll be legally able to say this,” Elway prefaced.

“Colin had his chance here,” he continued. “We offered him a contract. He didn’t take it.”

Well, kind of.

Back in March of 2016, Denver discussed a trade with the San Francisco 49ers for Kaepernick. Peyton Manning had retired, Brock Osweiler signed with the Houston Texans, and the Broncos were in need of a signal-caller. With Kaepernick on the books for $12 million that season, San Francisco was looking to shop him.

Elway wanted Kaepernick to take a pay cut.

Kaepernick said no.

The deal didn’t happen.

Which is why it’s so funny that Elway could now be in trouble for discussing an “offer” that really wasn’t one.

“Mr. Elway, clearly he violated the protective order that the NFL has been wielding at me like a club at me. And he’s apparently suffering from some real brain trauma,” said Kaepernick’s lawyer Mark Geragos on the “Reasonable Doubt” podcast. “… We’ll deal with that in the hearing.”

Kaepernick filed his collusion case against the NFL last October, claiming that the league is blackballing him because of his protest, as he has not played since the 2016 season.

And according to Geragos, Kaepernick is ready to get back on the field.

“He's just lasered focused. He works out like a banshee. I just saw him last week and physically he could not be in better shape,” he said. “He’s in impressively in shape, ready to go at any moment.”