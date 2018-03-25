Giants owner John Mara, on OBJ, quarterbacks and the catch rule

The only thing New York Giants owner John Mara was reasonably certain of on Sunday at the start of the NFL Annual Meeting was that the competition committee will hammer out a more sensible and understandable catch rule by Wednesday.

“I think we’re going to come out of there with something solid,” Mara told reporters in a Ritz-Carlton hallway Sunday afternoon. “Nothing is going to be perfect, and you’re always going to have some part of it be a somewhat subjective judgment. But I think we’ve dealt with the rule’s major issues, and I don’t think it’ll be something we’ll be talking about all next season like we were in the past. I think it’s going to pass, and I like where we’ve ended up on the rule.”

Mara is a member of the competition committee, which is expected to remove the stipulation that the receiver must not lose grip upon contact with the ground. In short, they’re going to make it more like the running rule, in which the ground can’t cause a fumble on a tackle.

So many video reviews have been studied leading up to this that the committee “went back to [former Jets receiver] Wayne Chrebet,” according Mara.

Chrebet’s last game was in 2005.

As for the issues swirling around his Giants, particularly troubled wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr., Mara had no answers.

He did, however, make it clear that the tolerance level for Beckham’s consistently disturbing behavior is approaching zero, if it hasn’t already, in the wake of a recent video that surfaced on social media of Beckham appearing to be smoking and in bed next to a girl who appeared to be lining up some cocaine to snort.

Odell Beckham Jr in Bed With Woman Doing Cocaine and smoking weed Odell Beckham Jr in Bed With Woman Doing Cocaine and smoking weed SEE MORE VIDEOS

“I’m tired of answering questions about Odell’s behavior,” Mara said. “He knows what’s expected of him and now it’s up to him.”

The Giants new general manager, Dave Gettleman, said at the NFL Scouting Combine that Beckham, who has a history of questionable behavior, had a “clean slate.”

But that was before the video.

On Sunday, Mara hinted the slate is no longer clean and may be full.

He wouldn’t even rule out the possibility that Beckham has played his last game with the Giants. Mara brushed off questions about extending Beckham’s rookie contract, which expires at the end of this coming season, by saying “contracts get done when they’re supposed to get done” and that “no one is untouchable.”

Mara also declined to say if the Giants plan to take a quarterback with the No. 2 pick in NFL Draft.

“If you’re asking me right now what I think we’re going to do,” he said, “we don’t know that just yet. It’s still very early on in the evaluation process. If you have a chance to get a quarterback and have a conviction about that guy, then I think that’s where you have to go.”

Philadelphia Eagles owner Jeffrey Lurie did not speak on Sunday but is expected to answer questions on Tuesday afternoon, after the NFL coaches breakfast.

Howie, Roseman, the Eagles’ executive vice president of football operations, is expected to be made available on Monday afternoon.

Some of the other owners did stop to take questions in the lobby.

What stood out most was the contrast between Bob McNair of the Houston Texans and Christopher Johnson of the New York Jets.

McNair continued his crusade to forcibly end national anthem protests.

“Our playing field, that’s not the place for political statements,” he said. “Religious statements as well.”

Johnson countered with: “I can’t speak to how other people run their teams, but I just think that trying to forcibly get the players to shut up is a fantastically bad idea.”

Anthem protests are among the hot topics that will be discussed and possibly acted on over these next three days.

NFL ANNUAL MEETING

Monday

Competition Committee press conference, noon.

Tuesday

NFL head coaches breakfast and media availability, 7:15 a.m.

Wednesday

Commissioner Roger Goodell news conference, 11:30 a.m.

nfierro@mcall.com

Twitter @nickfierro

610-778-2243