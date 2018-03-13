Eagles busy again as they bolster DL, restructure Lane Johnson's contract

After a day of no news, the Philadelphia Eagles are back at it again, getting a deal in place on today to sign free-agent defensive tackle Haloti Ngata after restructuring tackle Lane Johnson’s contract to gain enormous salary cap relief for this season, according to ESPN reports.

Ngata should help fill the void created by the anticipated departure of Beau Allen to free agency. Though 34 and coming off a biceps injury that landed him on the injured reserve list early last season, Ngata (6-4, 335) is a proven run stopper with 31.5 sacks in a career that began in 2006.

He’s been selected to five Pro Bowls and was a first-team All-Pro twice.

Like their other recent acquisition, defensive tackle Michael Bennett, Nagota has a Super Bowl ring, winning his with the Baltimore Ravens in the 2012 season. He has 17 playoff games under his belt.

Johnson had been due a base salary of 10.25 million, according to ESPN’s Field Yates. He’ll still get all of that money, only with most being converted into a signing bonus that they can prorate and save $7.5 million off the cap this year.

The Eagles were believed to be headed into the new league year, which begins Wednesday, around $12 million over the 2018 salary cap of $177.2 million.

Once teams are able to finalize trades and signings on Wednesday, the Eagles will get an additional $4.3 million in cap savings in the previously negotiated trade that brings cornerback Daryl Worley and his $670,000 salary to Philadelphia for WR Torrey Smith and his $5 million.

