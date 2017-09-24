Aaron Hernandez Suffered Head Trauma — Does It Explain His Behavior?

Five months after he was found dead in his cell at a Massachusetts prison, Aaron Hernandez has emerged as a key figure in the debate surrounding the health risks associated with football.

Researchers at Boston University revealed Hernandez suffered from chronic traumatic encephalopathy, the degenerative brain disease believed to be linked to repeated head injuries. After studying Hernandez's brain, the researchers determined the Bristol native and former New England Patriots player suffered from an advanced level of the disease.

Hernandez, who was serving a life sentence for murder, was just 27 when he committed suicide. The lawsuit filed against the NFL and the Patriots on behalf of Hernandez's 4-year-old daughter seeks $20 million in damages and links his suicide to symptoms of CTE.

While the suit does not connect Hernandez's crime to his brain disease, the story entered the court of public opinion in the aftermath of the findings: Could Hernandez's criminal behavior be byproduct of head trauma from playing football?

Speaking to reporters on a conference call Friday morning, NFL spokesman Joe Lockhart insisted that Hernandez was no victim and that the science surrounding CTE research is unsettled.

"His personal story is complex. It doesn't lend itself to simple answers," Lockhart said. "He was convicted of a homicide and his well-documented behavioral issues began long before he played in the National Football League. … I think this case does highlight a critical point. It goes to the consensus among the scientific community and how much they still need to understand about CTE. This is a very complicated puzzle. Every piece is important. There are a lot of dots here. The science just hasn't figured out how to connect them."

Among those connecting the dots: Dr. Bennet Omalu, the Pittsburgh neuropathologist who found CTE in the brains of former Steelers and was at the forefront of the issue, told TMZ Sports that he was not surprised Hernandez suffered from CTE.

"I am yet to examine the brain of a professional football player who does not have CTE or other forms of brain damage," Omalu said. "And we have always known for centuries that if you suffer forceful and/or repetitive blows to your head in whatever human activity, you will suffer brain damage."

Hernandez' descent has often been traced to the death of his father Dennis, a towering figure during his childhood in Bristol. Hernandez was a gifted athlete as a child and adolescent, excelling in baseball, basketball and football.

At Bristol Central High, he played basketball and ran track. On the football field, he emerged as one of the great players in the state. After committing to UConn — where his older brother D.J. was playing football — Hernandez instead chose the University of Florida.

Much of his aberrant behavior began in Florida. Friends of the Hernandez family believe the death of Dennis Hernandez in 2006 and Aaron's decision to leave the state contributed to his decline.

Where did head injuries figure into the story? It may be impossible to answer that question.

"I don't know his entire history, but there are different thresholds within the brain for head trauma and what's going to happen," said Dr. Anthony G. Alessi, an associate clinical professor of neurology at UConn Health and the director of the UConn NeuroSport program. "If you take two people, drop them both on their head at the same height, one may have a concussion, the other may not. What does it tell me? I'm not sure. It's hard to draw a conclusion. To draw some conclusion, you would have to have studied Aaron Hernandez's brain before he died in terms of, what was his behavior like growing up? What were his neuropsychometric tests? … It's really important to know that, and what you were working with before his passing, before you can draw any conclusions. Just based on the pathological findings, I don't know how much of a conclusion we can draw."

Researchers are beginning to conduct long-term studies and other studies have focused on the impact of playing tackle football before adolescence. A Boston University study released last week found those who played tackle football before the age of 12 were doubled the risk of suffering impaired behavior later in life.

Alessi said long-term studies — tracking an individual from childhood through adulthood and not focusing simply on those who graduate to an NFL career — is necessary.

"Until you've done long-term longitudinal studies, doing neuropsychological testing while they're young people and then following their careers and seeing how that changes, whether it be on personality inventory and see if that changes … we won't know," Alessi said. "Does their judgment change during that period, or is it something that they're predisposed to anyhow?"

Hernandez reportedly was a drug user, which could also alter the developing brain.

"Is it the environment or is it their genetics that are playing a role?" Alessi said. "Is it physiology or was it the environment they were brought up in? Again, you have to address that issue, and the only way you can do that is through long-term studies, looking at them as they grow up and mature and maybe get to the highest level of playing a sport, but a violent sport."

Hernandez played three seasons with the Patriots after three seasons at Florida, where he was awarded the John Mackey Award as the nation's best tight end. His draft stock fell because of failed drug tests in college, yet the Patriots selected him in the fourth round and he emerged as a Pro Bowl player, earning a $40 million contract extension.

Over three seasons with the Patriots, Hernandez was listed on the NFL injury report with a concussion once. But he did not miss a game.

Patriots coach Bill Belichick was asked Friday what steps the organization takes to educate players about CTE.

"Well, that's really, the whole medical questions are ones that come outside my area, so our medical department and medical staff, we cover a lot of things on the medical end," Belichick said. "Not just one specific thing. We cover a lot."

And Belichick's opinion of how the league handles CTE education?