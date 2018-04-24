For NFL hopefuls, the exhaustive draft process can 'seem like horse trading'

Christian Kirk counted the number of steps inside his head — one, two, three all the way to 12 — before he faked to the sideline, froze for a millisecond, then flashed to the middle of the field, where a soaring football awaited him.

But it was too high, climbing well above his head instead of dropping toward his chest, and now Kirk had to adjust. He slowed to gather his weight and met the ball at the height of his vertical leap, plucking it out of the air before carrying it toward the end zone.

There were no defenders in his way. There were none on the field. Kirk's only true opponent, on this morning in late March and all the weeks surrounding it, was himself.

"He looks good, doesn't he? Right?" asked Melissa Kirk, Christian's mother, as dozens of NFL scouts also stood inside Texas A&M's indoor practice facility to consider that very question. They all gathered here for Texas A&M's Pro Day, one mile marker of each player's pre-draft journey, along with the scouting combine, private workouts and, after months of evaluation and anticipation, the NFL draft that starts this Thursday.

At the root of this swirling buildup, after stripping away the hundreds of mock drafts and thousands of tweets and roughly one million predictions, are players trying to answer questions about themselves. Some are simple, such as whether Penn State running back Saquon Barkley is worth a top-five pick in a crowd of talented quarterbacks. Others are more nuanced, such as how Kirk will translate to the NFL after playing three years in Texas A&M's spread offense.

Kirk, a 5-foot-11 wide receiver with a shot to be selected in the draft's first round, knows how detailed the NFL evaluation process is. So the 21-year-old has taken an equally measured approach, treating each media appearance like a job interview and each pass pattern like the most important of his life. He knows how little separates the first wide receiver drafted from the second, and the second from the third, and so on. One extra tenth of a second on a 40-yard dash. One stupid social media post. One drop too many. Or one drop at all.

One play after making the over-the-head catch, Kirk darted up the seam and turned his head to find the football. This pass was too low for any adjustment to save, and splashed into the turf in front of him. The incompletion wasn't his fault. The NFL personnel filling the sideline, at least one representative from each of the league's 32 teams, scribbled on notepads and typed into iPhones.

"Damn it," whispered Uche Anyanwu, Kirk's marketing agent, standing a few paces behind Melissa in the indoor facility. "Every rep matters here. Every single one."

- - -

Perhaps even more complicated than being a draft prospect in 2018, with all the tasks to complete and unending internet noise, is being an evaluator trying to project a college wide receiver to the NFL.

The 32 teams watching Kirk at A&M's Pro Day have had trouble with receivers lately. ESPN draft analyst Todd McShay notes that 56 wideouts have been taken in the first or second rounds of the last seven drafts. Seven of those, McShay estimates, have fulfilled the expectations of a player selected that early, and that is after being studied by two different scouts from a given franchise, its college scouting director, wide receivers coach, offensive coordinator, head coach and general manager, in most cases.

One reason for this, cited by McShay and others, is the increased use of the spread offense in college football. Variations of this scheme, which has produced prolific offenses but complicated the draft process, often allow receivers to put up impressive statistics while only running a few types of pass patterns, and not having to learn the nuances required of a successful NFL wideout. That leaves teams guessing, and frequently falling into the trap of favoring players with strong athletic traits who then never develop into consistent route-runners in the pros.

"Clearly, it's become a difficult thing to do," McShay said of projecting wide receivers to the NFL. "Offensive tackles and receivers are the hardest positions to evaluate now because of the influx of spread offenses and how defenses are having to play."

Michael Conroy / AP Texas A&M wide receiver Christian Kirk runs a drill at the NFL combine in Indianapolis on March 3, 2018.. Texas A&M wide receiver Christian Kirk runs a drill at the NFL combine in Indianapolis on March 3, 2018.. (Michael Conroy / AP)

Kirk falls into that category, as a spread receiver who ran the majority of his routes from the slot. He earned a reputation as one of the country's best playmakers and finished each of his three seasons with at least 900 yards, despite playing with a new quarterback in each one, and caught a career-high 10 touchdowns as a junior. But the "spread receiver" label becomes a knock once the draft process starts, and skeptics wonder if Kirk has the route-running ability to play both the slot and outside in the NFL.

Kirk is jockeying with Alabama's Calvin Ridley, Maryland's D.J. Moore and Southern Methodist's Courtland Sutton to be one of the top wideouts selected. But Kirk and former coaches insist that he is more versatile than the "typical slot receiver." Jason Mohns, who coached him at Saguaro High School in Scottsdale, Arizona, says Kirk often played outside for him and can stretch the defense from any spot on the field. David Marsh, who was on the Texas A&M staff and is now the offensive coordinator at Campbell, notes that the Aggies' version of the spread offense required Kirk to run prostyle routes.

"You hear a lot that you can't do something, like run a certain route or play outside, and it can get a little frustrating," Kirk said. "But I can do those things, and I know that, I just wasn't asked to a lot in college. You have to prove it every chance you get."

So Kirk designed his Pro Day as a response to that criticism. As his former teammates went through physical testing to start the morning, he stayed in sweatpants and bobbed his head to music blaring through headphones. He felt comfortable with the athletic numbers he put up at the NFL combine — 4.47-second 40-yard dash, 35.5-inch vertical jump, 20 reps on the bench press — which came after close to three months of training at EXOS in Phoenix.