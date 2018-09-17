Fantasy football Week 2: Matthew Stafford, Chris Hogan bounce back — David Johnson doesn't

Part of what makes fantasy football so fascinating are the storylines — the human elements behind the X’s and O’s and pure statistics. Those intangible and sometimes unpredictable factors can have just as much of an impact on your fantasy bottom line. Below we look at several players with big fantasy implications and give a quick update on how each situation turned out during or after the game. Night game Eli Manning, QB, Giants at Cowboys Before the game: Were you expecting Dak Prescott? Given the dismal state of the Cowboys receiving corps, Prescott’s struggles in the opener were a surprise to no one. But Manning was supposed to benefit from a revamped offensive line, a new coordinator in Mike Shula, the return of Odell Beckham Jr. and — finally! — a running game in dynamic rookie Saquon Barkley. Manning’s 224 yards with an interception in Week 1 netted only 7.2 fantasy points — lower than Prescott’s 8.7. The Cowboys defense held Cam Newton to fewer than 20 points, and unlike Manning, he can run. A lot’s riding on Manning in real and fantasy terms, so he needs to show up big in Big D. After the game: The Cowboys mostly contained Manning for this game before Manning connected on 8 of 10 passes on a fourth-quarter drive that culminated in his 18-yard touchdown pass to Evan Engram. Dallas’ defense probably doesn’t yet get the credit it deserves, but Manning was supposed to be better than this given the upgrades with which he’s been gifted. If Manning’s pocket isn’t perfect (which it wasn’t against the Cowboys’ rush), Manning’s old-school mobility doesn’t buy him a critical few extra seconds to make plays — painfully evident when Manning got drilled by Jaylon Smith on a third-and-goal in the third quarter. Manning’s receivers are too prolific (potentially) to give up on him this soon, but we should get a better picture against more accommodating opponents in the Texans and Saints. Afternoon games Matthew Stafford, QB, Lions at 49ers Before the game: The Jets picked off Stafford four times, then bragged afterward that the Lions’ vanilla offensive formations were so similar to last season that they “knew his signals” before Stafford ran them. Stafford said the Lions are changing their calls in Week 2 but added they would have anyway. “We do every week,” he said via Pro Football Weekly. As much as fun it would be to revel in Lions fans’ misery (because that’s all they know), I wouldn’t read too much into Stafford’s Monday night stinker. As 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan noted: “I would be pretty surprised if he has a lot of games like that go back-to-back.” After the game: Stafford threw a decent first half: 127 yards and a touchdown to Kenny Golladay with no interceptions. He looked a lot like his old self on two fourth-quarter touchdown drives that nearly spanned 80 yards both times. Stafford spread at least four receptions to five different receivers. If, or when, Marvin Jones Jr., Golden Tate and Golladay develop a rhythm with Stafford, his early struggles will be forgotten. David Johnson, RB, Cardinals at Rams Before the game: This is Sam Bradford’s first chance to face the team that drafted him, but who really remembers that — or cares? Fantasy players need to know who kidnapped Johnson and replaced him with this impostor. Thankfully, his touchdown run salvaged Week 1, but 37 rushing yards, even added to 30 receiving yards, ain’t gonna cut it. Johnson missed all but the first game of last season with a wrist injury, so despite camp and (very few) preseason reps he might be a bit rusty. The Rams were benevolent to fantasy running backs last season and gave up 12.9 points (ESPN PPR format) to Marshawn Lynch in Week 1. Meanwhile, Johnson was limited in practice Wednesday with a back injury. After the game: I’m not one to panic, especially after two games, but Johnson’s 51 yards from scrimmage on 14 touches should at least elicit a raised eyebrow, if not a few beads of sweat. Sad to say, but his fantasy owners have to start considering trade scenarios. Ideally, Steve Wilks shakes up the offense by benching quarterback Sam Bradford and starting Josh Rosen in Week 3. Chris Hogan, WR, Patriots at Jaguars

Before the game: Hogan’s fantasy owners were probably alarmed after he netted just one catch for 11 yards in the opener. Compare that with Phillip Dorsett’s seven receptions for 66 yards and a touchdown. It’s not time to panic just yet. Hogan was on the field for 91 percent of the Patriots’ snaps. It will be interesting to see, though, how much breathing room Hogan finds against the Jaguars. During the AFC championship game, Hogan drew Jaguars cornerback Jalen Ramsey some of the time and was held to two catches for 20 yards on four targets. The Jaguars could opt to have Ramsey cover Rob Gronkowski more frequently in this game. After the game: Such is the nature of keeping a Patriots receiver or running back on your roster. In the first half, Hogan had one catch for 6 yards off three targets. in the second half, he caught two more passes for 42 yards and two touchdowns. The second score looked like an assignment breakdown in the secondary, but the fantasy scoreboard doesn’t care. Hogan’s fantasy owners, the ones brave enough to start him against the Jaguars, turned another potential dud into a very nice return, but based on his sparse usage after two games he’s still not out of the woods. Rob Gronkowski, TE, Patriots at Jaguars Before the game: Ramsey likely won’t cover Gronkowski on every snap, but every time he does could be a made-for-TV moment. All the chatter this week centered on Gronkowski’s impending grudge match with Ramsey, who mouthed off to ESPN the Magazine about how the Patriots tight end is overrated and struggles against cornerbacks: “Anytime Gronk has been matched up with a corner, he’s had a very bad game — and that corner has had a very good game.” Tom Brady won’t be so irresponsible as to force-feed Gronkowski just to prove a point, but he won’t shy from the challenge either. After the game: Well, that was a whole lotta nothing. By my count, the CBS broadcast showed only one instance where Ramsey covered Gronkowski, and Brady looked the other way. Now, Jacksonville did stifle Gronkowski (two receptions for 15 yards) but it had little to do with any matchup problems against cornerbacks. Gronk should have a huge bounce-back game against the Lions. Amari Cooper, WR, Raiders at Broncos Before the game: Well, this is worrisome. After two productive season openers in 2016 and ’17, Cooper went into long lulls. This season he doesn’t even have the good start to hang his hat on — one catch for 9 yards against the Rams. Derek Carr looked Cooper’s way only three times — not enough, coach Jon Gruden says. “You look at the film, we had him wide open deep," Gruden said, via ESPN. “We didn't go there. … Yeah, we want to get him going.” Are we all simply assuming Cooper is “elite” because he was the fourth pick in the 2015 draft? Last season he had a less-than-inspiring catch rate of 51 percent and ranked 68th in defense-adjusted value over average or DVOA (the value, per play, compared with the average receiver in the same situation), just behind Taylor Gabriel, according to footballoutsiders.com. After the game: Gruden came through as promised, dialing up 10 targets for Cooper, and he caught all of them for 116 yards — beating his best previous total against the Broncos by 56 yards. The Dolphins, next on the schedule, are deceptively tough but Cooper’s connection with Derek Carr was a very encouraging sign. Early games Aaron Rodgers, QB, Packers vs. Vikings Before the game: Your head will spin trying to figure out all the subplots in this one. There’s the debate of whether Rodgers should even be playing with a sprained left knee, especially against a Vikings team that was responsible for breaking his collarbone and halting his 2017 season. Then again, can the Packers afford to essentially hand a home game to their chief rival for the division title? “This is no layup,” coach Mike McCarthy told reporters Thursday. “That’s why it’s a day-to-day situation.” It’s no layup for fantasy players, either. It took a Herculean three touchdown passes in the fourth quarter against the Bears to turn disaster into the upper hand in matchups. Over 2015 and ’16, Rodgers went 2-2 against the Vikings with eight touchdowns, two interceptions and a 60.5 completion percentage. After the game: Rodgers was slow getting up from a sack after being sandwiched by Everson Griffen and Sheldon Richardson in the first quarter, but for the most part Rodgers showed admirable mobility. He also got great protection that set up a touchdown connection to Davante Adams. But the most important takeaway is he survived this encounter and, barring any setback with his knee, looks like a much more confident play against the Redskins in Week 3. Deshaun Watson, QB, Texans at Titans Before the game: One bad week and we’re all acting as if he has gone from Deshaun Watson to DeShone Kizer. Watson wouldn’t be the first quarterback to look remedial against the Patriots. Perhaps he’ll get a boost from his next opponent. As rookie last season, Watson put up a franchise-record seven touchdowns and 57 points in his one game against the Titans before getting injured. Here’s an interesting wrinkle: Mike Vrabel was the Texans’ defensive coordinator last year; now he’s the Titans head coach. Does that give him insight into scheming against Watson? We’ll see.