Staff picks for Sunday's Super Bowl between Patriots and Eagles

Baltimore Sun writers and editors predict the outcome of Sunday’s Super Bowl in Minneapolis between the New England Patriots and Philadelphia Eagles.

Jen Badie

Conference championships: 1-1

Overall: 172-94

Patriots 27, Eagles 23

The Eagles defense, ranked fourth during the season, might at least keep it interesting, but there's a reason Tom Brady has won more Super Bowls (five in seven appearances) than any quarterback.

Edward Lee

Conference championships: 1-1

Overall: 154-112

Eagles 24, Patriots 20

In 2001, a reserve quarterback named Tom Brady replaced an injured Drew Bledsoe and led the New England Patriots to their first Super Bowl win against the heavily favored St. Louis Rams. On Sunday, a reserve quarterback named Nick Foles — who replaced an injured Carson Wentz — will spark the Philadelphia Eagles to their first Super Bowl win against the heavily favored Patriots.

Mike Preston

Conference championships: 1-1

Overall: 178-88

Patriots 31, Eagles 27

I wouldn't be surprised if the Eagles win because they have superior athletic talent, but I will never go against Tom Brady and Bill Belichick in the Super Bowl — unless they are playing the New York Giants.

The Ravens’ 53-man roster for Super Bowl XLVII and what they’ve done since the 34-31 victory over the San Francisco 49ers on Feb. 3, 2013.

Peter Schmuck

Conference championships: 2-0

Overall: 173-93

Patriots 23, Eagles 20

Why? Because they're the Patriots and they do whatever they have to do to win, and apparently the football gods don't care whether they occasionally push the ethical envelope. Just waiting to see how the Eagles give them the game at the end.

Childs Walker

Conference championships: 1-1

Overall: 176-90

Patriots 27, Eagles 16

Hate to be reductionist, but it remains difficult to pick against the team with the all-time great coach and quarterback, especially given Philadelphia’s offensive struggles before the NFC title game.

Jeff Zrebiec

Conference championships: 2-0

Overall: 183-83

Patriots 23, Eagles 20

The team that wins the battle up front wins on most occasions and the Eagles have both the offensive and defensive lines to upset the favorite Patriots. However, Bill Belichick and Tom Brady have overcome such disadvantages before and the bet is they'll find a way to do it again.