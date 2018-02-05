Torrey Smith, other former Ravens celebrate Eagles' Super Bowl victory

Torrey Smith was one of the few Philadelphia Eagles who already knew the joy of winning a Super Bowl before the team’s stirring victory Sunday night over the New England Patriots.

“Blessed!” he tweeted on Monday morning along with two photos, one of him with arms wide open during the Ravens’ championship celebration five years ago and the other of him striking a similar pose in his Eagles jersey amid the raining confetti.

Smith caught five passes for 49 yards as the Eagles upset the Patriots, something the Ravens also did in the AFC Championship game the last time Smith won a ring.

He was the leading deep threat on the Ravens’ 2012 Super Bowl team and played two more seasons in Baltimore before departing in free agency. But his ties to the area run far deeper than his production on the field. Smith also starred at the University of Maryland and continues to make a mark on Baltimore with his foundation, which supports back-to-school events, teen mentoring programs and science and technology initiatives in local schools.

Smith is an outspoken critic of President Donald Trump and raised his fist in solidarity with the Black Lives Matter movement before games this season. He said before the Super Bowl he would not attend a ceremony at Trump’s White House if the Eagles won.

Smith was one of several former Ravens who played significant roles for the Eagles this season and in the Super Bowl. The Philadelphia front office also carries a strong Ravens flavor, with vice president of player personnel Joe Douglas and three other members of his department having learned under Ozzie Newsome in Baltimore.

Defensive tackle Timmy Jernigan quickly established himself as an important cog in the Eagles’ outstanding front seven after the Ravens traded him to Philadelphia last offseason. He was sick leading into the Super Bowl and managed just one assisted tackle in the game, though he did lay two hits on Patriots quarterback Tom Brady.

Afterward, a photographer captured Jernigan sitting on the floor of the Eagles’ locker room, still in his gear and cradling the Lombardi Trophy like a newborn baby.

Defensive back Corey Graham, an unexpected postseason hero for the Ravens in 2012, was in the middle of the action as Brady attempted 48 passes and threw for a Super Bowl-record 505 yards in defeat. With Patriots receivers keeping him busy, Graham finished second on the Philadelphia defense with five individual tackles and added three assists.

Linebacker Dannell Ellerbee was another hero from the Ravens’ last Super Bowl run who ended up on the 2017 Eagles. He started late in the season but missed the NFC Championship game with a hamstring injury that also limited him to three defensive snaps in the Super Bowl.

Linebacker/defensive end Steven Means, another former Raven, was inactive for the Eagles.

On the other side, former Ravens defensive end Lawrence Guy contributed three solo tackles and three assists for the Patriots as they struggled to slow Super Bowl MVP Nick Foles. Guy, who played for the Ravens from 2014 to 2016, ranked as one of New England’s most productive defenders throughout the postseason.

CAPTION "I bet you that there is going to be a significant change in that," said Ravens owner Steve Bisciotti when asked about the definition of a catch. (Kevin Richardson / Baltimore Sun video) "I bet you that there is going to be a significant change in that," said Ravens owner Steve Bisciotti when asked about the definition of a catch. (Kevin Richardson / Baltimore Sun video) CAPTION The Philadelphia Eagles' Malcolm Jenkins, Chris Long and Torrey Smith have stated that they have no intention of visiting President Trump in the White House in honor of their team's victory over the New England Patriots in Super Bowl LII. The Philadelphia Eagles' Malcolm Jenkins, Chris Long and Torrey Smith have stated that they have no intention of visiting President Trump in the White House in honor of their team's victory over the New England Patriots in Super Bowl LII.

childs.walker@baltsun.com

twitter.com/ChildsWalker