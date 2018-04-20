Same faces, new places: Key additions, losses for the Ravens' 2018 opponents

As the Eagles’ Super Bowl victory proved, free agency is no longer a treacherous path to team-building.

Philadelphia’s offseason acquisitions of running back LeGarrette Blount, wide receiver Alshon Jeffery, cornerback Patrick Robinson and eventual Super Bowl Most Valuable Player quarterback Nick Foles, just to name a few, filled out the margins of Philly’s roster, helping lead the Eagles to their first NFL title since 1960.

The Ravens’ schedule was revealed Thursday night, highlighted by prime-time matchups against division rivals. Though the Ravens know their opponents by name, free agency and trades have shaken up the league, with next week’s draft adding even more intrigue.

