Three former Ravens assistants are fired from NFL head-coaching jobs

It wasn’t a happy new year for three former Ravens assistant coaches who became head coaches. Jim Caldwell (Lions), Jack Del Rio (Raiders) and Chuck Pagano (Colts) were fired after their final regular-season games.

Detroit fired Caldwell this morning. He finished the season with a 9-7 record but missed the playoffs for the second time in three years.

In four seasons with the Lions, Caldwell went 36-28. He joins Pagano and Del Rio of Oakland, each fired after their games Sunday.

Caldwell was Ravens offensive coordinator in 2012 and 2013.

Pagano went 56-46 (including playoffs) in six seasons with the Colts. He was a Ravens secondary coach for several seasons before becoming defensive coordinator in 2011.

In three seasons with the Raiders, Del Rio was 25-24 (including playoffs). He was Ravens linebackers coach from 1999 to 2001.